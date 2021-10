ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — When you’re hungry it’s difficult to focus. Both for children who are trying to learn and working adults. "Think about it from a child going into school with an empty belly, they can’t learn. Think of a parent wondering where the next meal is going to come for your family, how productive can you be at work? Think about it from the perspective of a senior, do I get my medication or go to the grocery store?” asked Bob Weed, CEO of ProjectSHARE.

