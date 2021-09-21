CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Performs At Venue That Requires Proof Of Vaccination

By Michelle Leidecker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton recently played at a venue that required covid vaccination, despite previously saying that he would not play at such venues. The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is one of the many venues across the country that is requiring vaccination for entry, and the venue, per Rolling Stone, not only required at least one vaccine dose to attend, but also required masks to be worn during the full set, from “Cocaine” all the way up to “I Shot the Sheriff.” Clapton, who is vaccinated against the coronavirus but experienced “disastrous” side effects from the AstraZeneca jab, previously said in July that he was against the idea of solely performing to attendees that were vaccinated against Covid-19.

