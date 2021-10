Organizers behind the annual SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, are speaking out against restrictive abortion bills rolled out by state leadership this month. Just ahead of this Saturday’s National Women’s March in support of reproductive rights, the conference is pledging to stay in its home city and fight alongside the dedicated blue pocket of Austin. “SXSW stands against discriminatory laws and unequivocally supports civil rights for all persons, everywhere,” a Thursday statement from SXSW read. “As residents of Texas we are appalled at the passing of both SB 4 and SB 8, the most restrictive state abortion bills in the nation, along...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO