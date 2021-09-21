CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THREE TERMS: Trudeau’s Liberals Win Canada Election, But Without Coveted Majority

swfinstitute.org
 10 days ago

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (age 49) won a third term in a snap election but he fell short of regaining the parliamentary majority. Trudeau is the current prime minister of Canada since November 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since 2013. Trudeau got into the election with a stable minority government.

