CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Signature dishes for Korean Thanksgiving Chuseok

By Eunkyo Jo
Daily Californian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest national holidays in South Korea falls Tuesday, Sept. 21 this year. Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, is typically a time of gathering with family, cooking together and celebrating the year’s harvest. On this day, many people remember their ancestors by honoring them at the dinner table. A traditional Chuseok dinner table is packed with a balanced, colorful variety of sweet and savory dishes, many of which contain the first fruit and grain harvested during the season. Here are the signature foods you may see Koreans enjoy during Chuseok holiday!

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
Food Network

5 Delicious Recipes to Make for Chuseok

Gather at the table to celebrate the season's bounty. Chuseok, Korean Autumn Festival (also known as Hangawi), marks the 15th day of August according to the lunar calendar. It is a major holiday in South Korea — you might think of it as Korean Thanksgiving. Families come together during this holiday to give thanks for the year past and wish luck for the upcoming year by eating, drinking and playing games together. On the eve of Chuseok, families gather and spend most of the time preparing the traditional foods like songpyeon, japchae, galbijjim and jeons to celebrate the bounty of harvest and give thanks to the ancestors. Here's how to make some of these delicious dishes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Food#Fresh Fruit#Thanksgiving Dinner#Korean Thanksgiving#Koreans#Songpyeon#Apples#No Korean#Sikhye
eatwell101.com

9 Best Sweet Potato Recipes Perfect for Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Sweet Potato Recipes – These sweet potato side dishes are the must-have recipes for your Thanksgiving turkey! From garlic parmesan roasted sweet potatoes to mashed sweet potatoes, these easy side dish recipes will steal the show. Enjoy!. Sweet Potato Recipes: 9 Sweet Potato Recipes Perfect for Thanksgiving. 1 of 9...
RECIPES
Denver Post

A wedding dish worthy of weeknight

At a wedding function in Lahore, Pakistan, shimmering fabrics, bright colors, maximalist jewelry and glittering makeup form a dazzling display of aesthetic maximalism. Old grudges are set aside or permanently forgotten in favor of love and blessings. Everyone knows newlyweds will need both, and so everyone is invited — and fed.
RELATIONSHIPS
addisonmagazine.com

Must Try Fall Dishes

For a foodie, food is more than just stuff we consume to live. It’s an experience. We love visiting different regions because it means eating things that may not grow or may not be available where we live. Even something as simple as the change in seasons brings about something new and exciting. Every season brings with it different fruits, veggies, and dishes. For example, summer is all about keeping hydrated and trying to cool down. During those winter months, we’re all about warm soups and holiday treats! Spring is lots of fruits and inevitably, trying to work on our summer bod.
ADDISON, TX
Daily Californian

Recreating the Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew drink

The fall season is officially upon us, and you know what that means: the return of everything pumpkin spice! Grocery stores and cafes around the city have redecorated their space with colorful gourds and updated their menus to reflect seasonal favorites, such as pumpkin spice lattes, apple crisp macchiatos and my favorite, the pumpkin cream cold brew! But let’s face it, spending a few dollars on coffee every day eventually adds up to a significant sum of money. In an effort to save more money this month, I decided to recreate my favorite fall drink from Starbucks — the pumpkin cream cold brew — in the comfort of my own kitchen. This super simple recipe is easy to recreate and tastes just as good!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
staradvertiser.com

A comforting chicken dish

In February 2014, this recipe showed home cooks how to prepare a complete (and comforting) meal on sheet pans. Part of my ode to the kitchen workhorse, this effortless formula for crunchy, juicy chicken also yields soft, succulent sweet potatoes and crisp-leaved, tender-stemmed broccoli raab. They all finish roasting at...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

17 Best Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas

Thanksgiving Desserts Ideas – Getting your fill of holiday seasonal desserts just got easier with this list of quick and easy Thanksgiving desserts recipes that can be prepped in 30 minutes or less. Enjoy!. Thanksgiving Desserts Recipes: 7 Best Thanksgiving Desserts Ideas. 1 of 17 eatwell101.com. 17 Best Thanksgiving Dessert...
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

The Best Meal Kits to Try for Thanksgiving

A lot of us are still doing a lot of at-home dining to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic -- and will likely still be relying on at-home meals come Thanksgiving. Food delivery from restaurants can get expensive and even for those who like to cook, doing all the grocery shopping and meal prep work can get old -- especially with Thanksgiving-related things. Sure, we may be a couple months out from the food-centric holiday, but it's never too early to start planning and getting our dinner plans in order -- or rather get them ordered.
FOOD & DRINKS
aymag.com

Top 10 Dishes in September

At the end of each month, I look back at all the wonderful things eaten over the past 30 days. Here are my Top 10 Dishes in September. Yes, Brussels sprouts are popular. Some might even say they’re a bit overplayed on restaurant menus, but I don’t care. I’m a fan of any dish done right, and Petit & Keet’s flash-fried version is just that. The leafy halves still have a nice texture and bite to them, and the dousing of balsamic honey sauce separates these Brussels from the rest of the local pack. Every meal at the restaurant should start with this appetizer.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Citrus-Flavored Chicken Dishes

Prepare your taste buds because new Crispy Citrus Chicken has been spotted at select Panda Express locations. Though Panda Express is known for its Orange Chicken, it seems the brand is experimenting with a new citrus-flavored chicken option. Just recently, customers at select Panda Express locations in the Chicago areas have begun reporting sightings of a new Crispy Citrus Chicken recipe. The dish consists of all-white meat chicken breast paired with hunks of red and green bell peppers. The flavorful combo is then wok-tossed in a tangy citrus sauce.
CHICAGO, IL
northernstar.info

Deep dish pizza slaps

Ask anyone in Chicago, and they’ll have an opinion on deep dish pizza and the best place to get it. Thin crust pizza is good. Some even call it the true Chicago-style pizza. But deep dish is so much better— it’s not the pride of our city for no reason!
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Easy Chocolate Chip Scones

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist, and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
RECIPES
247tempo.com

Signature Dishes From 50 Cities Every American Should Try

Food snobs and scholars may debate whether or not there’s such a thing as American cuisine. A distinguished Yale history professor has even written a book on the subject. What can’t be denied is that, whether or not they amount to a cuisine, we have a number of iconic dishes — burgers, fried chicken, apple pie, enthusiastically adopted imports like tacos and pizza, and more. These are foods that reflect our melting-pot origins and signal our appreciation for fare that’s flavorful and unpretentious — comforting, it might be said. (These are America’s favorite comfort foods.)
RESTAURANTS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
TrendHunter.com

Festive Thanksgiving Nuggets

As we approach the holidays, Perdue is helping fans get in the festive spirit with the limited time only, Perdue Thanksnuggets. First launched last year, the Thanksgiving-themed nuggets were so popular they sold out online within three minutes. This year, the brand is offering white breast meat with sweet potato-flavored breading turkey nuggets in retail grocery stores nationwide.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy