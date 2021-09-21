Signature dishes for Korean Thanksgiving Chuseok
One of the biggest national holidays in South Korea falls Tuesday, Sept. 21 this year. Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, is typically a time of gathering with family, cooking together and celebrating the year’s harvest. On this day, many people remember their ancestors by honoring them at the dinner table. A traditional Chuseok dinner table is packed with a balanced, colorful variety of sweet and savory dishes, many of which contain the first fruit and grain harvested during the season. Here are the signature foods you may see Koreans enjoy during Chuseok holiday!www.dailycal.org
