Signature dishes for Korean Thanksgiving Chuseok

Gather at the table to celebrate the season's bounty. Chuseok, Korean Autumn Festival (also known as Hangawi), marks the 15th day of August according to the lunar calendar. It is a major holiday in South Korea — you might think of it as Korean Thanksgiving. Families come together during this holiday to give thanks for the year past and wish luck for the upcoming year by eating, drinking and playing games together. On the eve of Chuseok, families gather and spend most of the time preparing the traditional foods like songpyeon, japchae, galbijjim and jeons to celebrate the bounty of harvest and give thanks to the ancestors. Here's how to make some of these delicious dishes.

