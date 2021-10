(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- The premier matchup in the second week of Mid-Illini play was a showdown of the two of the best running backs in the area as Kanye Tyler and Pekin visited Seth Glatz and Morton. And it was the senior all-stater Glatz and the Potters who picked up a 20-13 win on Friday night. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Metamora improved to 4-0 on the season with a 53-6 win over Limestone. Dunlap pulled a nice upset over state-ranked Washington 21-17 and Canton rolled past East Peoria 49-12.

