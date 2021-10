WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view is right around the corner, and thanks to the latest episode of SmackDown we now have a new addition to the card. During last night's SmackDown, there was a surprise tag match, with Toni Storm and Liv Morgan teaming up against Zelina Vega and Carmella. The match didn't go long, unfortunately, as at one point, Morgan sent Carmella face-first into the corner turnbuckle. Carmella ended up leaving holding her nose, and Morgan got on the microphone to challenge her to a match at Extreme Rules. Before the end of the night, Carmella accepted, and now the match is official.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO