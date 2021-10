Digimon Adventure has shared the first look at the series finale with the preview for its final episode! As part of a celebration for the Digimon franchise's 20th Anniversary, Toei Animation and Bandai brought back the original animated series for a whole new generation. This rebooted take on the franchise introduced new versions of the eight original DigiDestined, and with them also introduced a whole new kind of Digital World. This also meant new kinds of threats and enemies as well as the DigiDestined are now facing off against their toughest challenge yet heading into the finale.

