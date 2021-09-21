CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins' Jesús Sánchez makes incredible barehanded catch vs. Nationals

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Marlins right fielder Jesús Sánchez made an incredible play in the fourth winning of a wild win on Monday night against the Washington Nationals. Sánchez tracked down a Lane Thomas ball to the small portion of foul territory at LoanDepot Park and caught the ball with his bare hand. A feat that appeared to even shock Sánchez. He also had a home run which helped the Marlins rally to an 8-7 victory over the Nationals.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fishstripes.com

Pirates vs. Marlins Series Preview

After a competitive series against the Reds, the Pittsburgh Pirates come to South Florida this weekend. The Miami Marlins took two of their three most games from the Nationals, who they’ll see again next week at LoanDepot Park. This series preview will give you all the details:. Schedule, Watch, Listen.
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 1st of 3 with the Miami Marlins

Juan Soto went 1 for 4 with a big home run in Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, which snapped a three-game slide for the Washington Nationals. That home run though. It traveled 454 feet to right-center in Nationals Park, clearing the corner of the second deck, and almost reaching the concourse.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MLB

Sánchez thrills with outrageous barehander

MIAMI -- The glove is just optional for Marlins rookie outfielder Jesús Sánchez. When the Nationals' Lane Thomas sent a fly ball 272 feet to right field in Monday night’s 8-7 Marlins walk-off victory in 10 innings at loanDepot park, Sánchez gave chase but overran it, having sprinted too fast toward the foul line. He adjusted, then showed off his impressive hand-eye coordination by reaching back and catching it barehanded in foul territory for the second out of the fourth inning.
MLB
chatsports.com

Marlins Come Up Short To Nationals 7-5

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Juan Soto took over the NL batting lead, getting three hits and three RBIs to help the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 Wednesday night. Soto singled, doubled, and hit his 27th homer, raising his average to .321 and passing former teammate Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who began the night at .318.
MLB
Lynchburg News and Advance

Gray, Nationals to face Hernandez, Marlins

Washington Nationals (62-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (64-87, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-2, 6.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -132, Nationals +113; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Lewis Brinson
chatsports.com

Mets' Noah Syndergaard to Return from Injury, Make 1st Start Since 2019 vs. Marlins

The New York Mets are receiving a boost to their starting rotation. Former All-Star starter Noah Syndergaard has been activated off the injured list and will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. It will be Syndergaard's first regular-season appearance in two years. Justin Toscano. Noah...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Marlins’ Cabrera, Sánchez leave with injuries vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookies Edward Cabrera and Jesús Sánchez left Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets because of injuries. Cabrera, a 23-year-old right-hander, came out at the start of the fourth inning because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Sánchez, a 23-year-old outfielder, left in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy