Marlins' Jesús Sánchez makes incredible barehanded catch vs. Nationals

MIAMI -- The glove is just optional for Marlins rookie outfielder Jesús Sánchez. When the Nationals' Lane Thomas sent a fly ball 272 feet to right field in Monday night’s 8-7 Marlins walk-off victory in 10 innings at loanDepot park, Sánchez gave chase but overran it, having sprinted too fast toward the foul line. He adjusted, then showed off his impressive hand-eye coordination by reaching back and catching it barehanded in foul territory for the second out of the fourth inning.

