Marlins' Jesús Sánchez makes incredible barehanded catch vs. Nationals
Miami Marlins right fielder Jesús Sánchez made an incredible play in the fourth winning of a wild win on Monday night against the Washington Nationals. Sánchez tracked down a Lane Thomas ball to the small portion of foul territory at LoanDepot Park and caught the ball with his bare hand. A feat that appeared to even shock Sánchez. He also had a home run which helped the Marlins rally to an 8-7 victory over the Nationals.www.foxnews.com
