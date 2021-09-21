CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fast & Furious' Director Justin Lin Confirms Last Two Films Will Tell One Chapter

Cover picture for the articleFast & Furious director Justin Lin has shared that the saga’s final two films will tell the story of one chapter. Speaking to Collider, the filmmaker confirmed that F10 and F11 will not chronicle different stories. “The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct. I have to say, I’m so glad — because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot,” he explained.

