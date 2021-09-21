Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a Clean Gray/Red Makeover

Following last week’s official looks, Billie Eilish‘s collaborations with Nike have now received release dates. The Happier Than Never songstress took to Instagram to announce the news herself through images of her sporting the Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15. As part of Nike SNKRS app’s “Behind the Design” series, both footwear styles are 100% vegan and crafted from 20% recycled materials. “I’ve always loved Jordan Brand and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion,” the artist said in her caption. Ever since the day she discovered Jordans, the AJ15 has been Eilish’s favorite model, while the AJ1 KO stands out for her due to its wearability and shape.

