Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a Clean Gray/Red Makeover

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand is slated to drop a new Air Jordan 1 Low in a clean gray, white, and red colorway. Debuted in a “White/Grey-Red” colorway, this low-cut AJ1 iteration wraps grey suede overlays on the mudguard, eyestay and heel across a crisp white leather upper. To offer more contrast to the understated design, pops of red give way to the side Swooshes. Additional detailing comes in the form of a Jumpman logo on the tongue tag and printed insoles, Wings embroidery at the heel, and the metallic dubré. White midsoles atop gray rubber outsoles complete the simple look.

