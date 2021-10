The incredibly influential hip hop group from the ’90s is coming back together for the first time in 15 years. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have announced a Fugees reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their crucial 1996 album, The Score. The album — both a critical and commercial success of its time — garnered the group plenty of staying power, as fans are sure to flock to any of the 12 cities the trio has set up on their international tour. In their first shows together in 15 years, the group will travel across the United States and then London and Paris, finally ending in Nigeria and Ghana at the end of the year. They will also perform a pop-up show in New York City on Sept. 22 at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

