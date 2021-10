As we hit the final two weeks of the regular season, the pennant chase is at fever pitch and postseason matchups will begin to take shape. We could get a glimpse of one of those matchups when the Dodgers take on the Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday. The two clubs could very well meet in the National League Wild Card Game, a winner-take-all contest where entire seasons come down to one game. The Dodgers-Reds tilt is a Free Game of the Day on MLB.TV, and you can catch the palpable drama of the playoff chase with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (blackout restrictions apply).

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO