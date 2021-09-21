CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA guards immediate recovery above 0.7000

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD picks up bids to 0.7024, following a downtick to a fresh monthly low, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair struggles between 50-day and 200-day EMAs amid bearish MACD. Given the …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com

ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell Gold (XAU/USD) – 30 Sept 2021

Today’s free forex signals service pair is a sell order on XAU/USD. The price of gold dropped again as the Dollar Index has invalidated further growth, so forex day traders would do well to sell at this point. XAU/USD remains under pressure, a new lower low could activate a deeper drop. DXY’s further growth helped … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD to tick down towards the 1.15 level – TDS

EUR/USD is trading below 1.16 key support. That should be attractive for momentum players, and economists at TD Securities reckon the near-term bias is to the downside with 1.15 the next key level. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the USD/CHF price advance continue?

The technical analysis of the USDCHF price chart on daily timeframe shows USDCHF,Daily is retracing higher above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising itselfe. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9367. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.9328. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Case building for further downside in days to come

The price has rallied to test the counter trendline in a 61.85 Fibonacci retracement which would be expected to act as firm resistance on subsequent restest. A downside extension would be expected for the days ahead. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Goes Reaching Towards 50 Day EMA

The Bitcoin market has rallied during the trading session on Thursday to go looking towards the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA of course is an indicator that a lot of Bitcoin traders will pay close attention to. The 50 day EMA has been both support and resistance as of late, so please keep that in mind. Currently, we are stuck in a relatively tight range, and therefore it is going to take a significant amount of effort to break the next move out.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Buyers remain defensive near 0.6900

NZD/USD starts the October series on a lower note on Friday. Kiwi closes September month with nearly 4% losses. Momentum oscillator hints more pain for the pair if it breaks 0.6900. NZD/USD edges lower on the last trading day of the week in the initial European trading hours. The pair...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

AUD/NZD Still in Downtrend but the Price is Retracing

AUD/NZD is in downtrend and the price has retraced to the POC zone. We might see a mover soon. 1.0440-82 is the POC zone where the price could bounce up or down. If 1.0498 breaks to the upside we …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Downside Breakout, Aims at Key 1.1612 Level

The EUR/USD pair dropped to as much as 1.1632 while the DXY rallied. 1.1612 is seen as a critical support level – a valid breakdown here would indicate larger drop ahead. In the short term, the EUR/USD could rebound. A temporary bounce back could help sellers to go short. EUR/USD forecast sees the pair plunged, … Continued.
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Scope for a visit to 1.1600

EUR/USD gives away further ground and drops to 1.1655. Next on the downside emerges 1.1612 ahead of 1.1602. Extra losses appear likely in the very short-term horizon, with the immediate target now at the september 2020 low at 1.1612 ahead of the November 2020 low in the 1.1600 neighbourhood. In...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD drops to one-month lows, 0.6900 mark back in sight

The USD buying picked up pace during the mid-European session and dragged the NZD/USD pair to one-month lows, around the 0.6925 region in the last hour. The pair witnessed some follow-through selling …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD plummets below 0.6900 as DXY reaches a fresh yearly high

NZD/USD underpinned by broad US Dollar strength across the board. The US Dollar Index reaches new yearly highs, despite upbeat market sentiment. The NZD/USD is slumping to new monthly lows trading at …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Euro and Inflation Outlook: Recovery Strong, Prices And Yields Alarming

EUR/USD continues to see the euro weakening against the dollar, as the buck stomps down all before it. The start of tapering by the ECB has not helped the euro, with real interest rates still stubbornly negative. The pair is currently trading at 1.1600. The worry for Europe’s policymakers must be that market watchers and … Continued.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD analysis: Could still edge up

Upside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 99 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar during Wednesday’s trading session. As for the …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap price analysis: Bullish momentum retains price above $23

Uniswap price analysis shows the price is going high. Price has increased up to $24. Support is standing at the $19 level. The Uniswap price analysis is showing bullish signals as the price increased up to $23.62 today. The circumstances are going evidently in the favor of the bulls, and there is a chance that the bulls will remain on a lead. The past week has seen certain ups and downs in the price movement as well, yet the bulls have succeeded in securing the upper position again.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback eyes 0.7220 immediate hurdle

AUD/USD bounces off five-week low, edging higher of late. Multiple resistances, downbeat Momentum line challenge bull’s entry. Sellers may aim for yearly low unless crossing 0.7300. AUD/USD keeps the early Asian rebound from a multi-day low around 0.7200 heading into Thursday’s European session. Even so, a monthly horizontal area, previous...
CURRENCIES

