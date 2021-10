ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions defense fared pretty well without Trey Flowers on Sunday against Baltimore. Now there’s a chance they might have to do it again. Flowers missed another practice on Wednesday afternoon as Detroit began preparations for next week’s game against the Chicago Bears. The edge defender was limited to open the season by a shoulder injury, then added a knee injury after the loss in Green Bay and hasn’t practiced since. He missed another game on Sunday -- his 10th in 12 games going back to last year -- although Detroit played well without him in the 19-17 loss against Baltimore.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO