College Sports

Notes: Buffs quarterback Drew Carter showed 'glimpses' in first action

By Adam Munsterteiger
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarl Dorrell hinted second-string quarterback Drew Carter will see more game action going forward. The first-year Buff made his collegiate debut in the fourth quarter of CU's blowout loss to Minnesota on Saturday. “He did show some glimpses of some positive things,” Dorrell said of Carter's performance. “We're going to...

