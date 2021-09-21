CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ynez, CA

Public Safety Power Shutoff scheduled for Santa Ynez area

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Na0NU_0c2jidWU00

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric announced that a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) has been scheduled for Tuesday morning and will affect some residents in the Santa Ynez area.

PG&E said a PSPS is conducted when weather conditions create high potential for a wildfire to be ignited by their equipment.

The power shutoff is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, ahead of dry, gusty winds that were forecasted to occur.

PG&E estimates power will be restored around 10 a.m., however, there is a chance the outage could last longer.

PG&E said this shutoff will impact 19 PG&E serviced households and businesses located northeast of Santa Ynez and Highway 154 as well as along portions of Figueroa Road and Catway Road south to Mora Road.

More than 7,100 PG&E customers have been notified that a PSPS is going to occur.

PG&E said the decision to initiate a PSPS is not taken lightly and is done as a last resort for public safety given the exceptional drought conditions and dry, offshore wind that heighten wildfire risk.

To find out if you will be impacted by a scheduled PSPS, as well as obtain live updates regarding the status of the event, visit www.pge.com/pspsupdates .

To view a map of all of PG&E's scheduled power shutoffs, click here .

Below are PG&E's Power Outage Safety Tips to be implemented ahead of a power shutoff:

  • Use a cell phone or hard-wired phone. Cordless phones do not work without electricity.
  • Use battery-operated flashlights, not candles, which pose a fire hazard.
  • Unplug or turn off all electric and heat-producing appliances (e.g., air conditioners, washers and dryers, ovens, stoves, irons) to avoid overloading circuits. Overloaded circuits can be a fire hazard once power is restored.
  • Unplug televisions and computers that were in use when the power went out.
  • Leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns.
  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and place extra containers of ice inside to preserve food. A full freezer will remain colder longer.
  • Notify your alarm company if you have an alarm system. Equipment can be affected by outages.
  • Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.
  • Reset clocks, thermostats and other programmed equipment after power is restored.

PG&E also shares the following Generator Safety tips:

  • While backup power can be helpful during an outage, it can also pose safety hazards when not used correctly. Improper use can risk damage to your property, or endanger the lives of you, your family, or PG&E crews who may be working to restore power.
  • To support customers during Public Safety Power Shutoff events, PG&E has added portable power stations to its digital marketplace. Customers can compare models and prices at marketplace.pge.com/portable-power-stations .

The post Public Safety Power Shutoff scheduled for Santa Ynez area appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

California regulators warn of dry reservoirs, restrictions

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators said they are preparing for the possibility of mandatory water restrictions if the state faces yet another dry winter. Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said the agency is working with state water agencies for the possibility they won’t receive an allocation of The post California regulators warn of dry reservoirs, restrictions appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Santa Ynez, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ynez, CA
News Channel 3-12

SB County holds hearings on ExxonMobil’s offshore oil trucking plan

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is holding online public hearings today and Friday on ExxonMobil’s proposal to transport oil by tanker trucks along California highways so it can restart three drilling platforms off the Santa Barbara coast. The post SB County holds hearings on ExxonMobil’s offshore oil trucking plan appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy