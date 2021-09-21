CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Residents in the City of Cambridge to see increase in Water and Sewer rates

By Bill Cassler
Your Radio Place
 10 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The residents of the City of Cambridge are facing proposed increases in their water and sewer rates. Cambridge City Council’s Finance Committee met on Monday and okayed the request from the Engineering Department for the increase from the current rate of $6.20 per 1,000 gallons of water and $6.70 per 1,000 gallons for sewer. There will be 10% increases annually in 2022 through 2026 for both water and sewer taking the rates to $9.99/1,000 gal for water and $10.72/1,000 gal for sewer. This will be followed by 2% annual increases from 2027 through 2031 bring the rates to $11.02/1,000 gal for water and $11.91/1,000 gal for sewer. The last water rate increase for the city was in 2016, the last sewer rate increase was in 2012. Cambridge’s current rates compare favorably with St. Clairsville ($12.49 water, $12.25 sewer), New Concord ($10.90 water, $9.20 sewer) and Barnesville ($9.00 water, $14.25 sewer). City officials explained that the rate increases will help to repair aging infrastructure and maintain EPA mandated standards.

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
