Ritchie County woman facing multiple embezzlement charges

PULLMAN — A Ritchie County woman was arrested earlier this month for racking up thousands of dollars worth of items and personal checks at the expense of her employer. In August, the Office of the State Auditor sent a letter to Ritchie County law enforcement after finding multiple discrepancies against Rhonda Kaye Ireland, 45, 1523 Holbrook Road, Pullman, in her position of administrative assistant at a local business, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Ritchie County Magistrate Court.