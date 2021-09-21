CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ritchie County, WV

Ritchie County woman facing multiple embezzlement charges

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN — A Ritchie County woman was arrested earlier this month for racking up thousands of dollars worth of items and personal checks at the expense of her employer. In August, the Office of the State Auditor sent a letter to Ritchie County law enforcement after finding multiple discrepancies against Rhonda Kaye Ireland, 45, 1523 Holbrook Road, Pullman, in her position of administrative assistant at a local business, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Ritchie County Magistrate Court.

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
County
Ritchie County, WV
City
Pullman, WV
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Sam S Club#Kohls

Comments / 0

Community Policy