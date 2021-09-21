CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals defense came back to earth in Week 2 vs. the Vikings

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after shutting down Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, the Arizona Cardinals defense wasn’t as impressive during their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Had the Arizona Cardinals actually lost their Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings, most of the fingers likely would have been pointed at Arizona’s defense.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
chatsports.com

5 Bold Predictions: Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals – Week 2

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Garrett Bradbury. The Minnesota Vikings took a tough loss in Cincinnati, but can they rebound to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2?. One week after a disappointing loss in Cincinnati, it doesn’t get easier for the Minnesota Vikings. In a schedule that includes three...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cardinals Look To Match Strong Week 1 Performance Against Vikings

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are feeling good about themselves after a stellar Week 1 performance, and rightfully so. Quarterback Kyler Murray was awesome in the 38-13 win over Tennessee Titans. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was, too. Linebacker Chandler Jones outshined both of them with a jaw-dropping, five-sack performance that even LeBron James couldn’t stop talking about.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
chatsports.com

5 biggest takeaways from Vikings vs. Cardinals in Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings can’t catch any breaks. Their first two games of the season ended in absolute heartbreak, with the first being an overtime thriller and the second coming to an end on a last-second field goal attempt. Both games saw the purple and gold fight until the last whistle....
NFL
FanSided

Vikings vs Cardinals NFL live stream reddit for Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Minnesota Vikings for Week 2 of the NFL season. The Arizona Cardinals will play their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Arizona is coming off an impressive victory against the Tennessee Titans. Third-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who opened the season throwing for 289-yards and four touchdowns, will try to pick up where he left off in Week 1.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Earth#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Arizona Cardinals
The Oregonian

Arizona Cardinals vs Minnesota Vikings free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL Week 2 online (9/19/21)

The Minnesota Vikings have lofty expectations, but lots of questions about whether or not they can deliver as a contender after suffering a gut-punch loss last Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals meanwhile look like they will be one of the most fearsome attacking offensive teams in the league and will be looking to go 2-0. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 19 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
NFL
thevikingage.com

Minnesota Vikings Week 2 Injury Report: 4 players out vs. Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings have to be hugely disappointed when they fell short of beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. With an insanely tough schedule ahead of them, they can’t afford to take losses in games they should be winning. Week 2 offers a bit of a different challenge. the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Vikings vs. Cardinals odds, line, prediction, and how to watch the Week 2 game

Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals game will feature two teams with drastically different opening week results. While the Cardinals went on the road and dominated a 2020 playoff team in the Titans, the Vikings went on the road and lost in overtime to a Bengals team that has won just six total games over the past two seasons. Let’s take a look at the current NFL odds, the TV channel, how to live stream, and a prediction for the Vikings vs. Cardinals Week 2 matchup.
NFL
tucsonpost.com

How To Watch: Cardinals-Vikings

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream Arizona Cardinals vs. the Minnesota Vikings on September 19, 2021 The Arizona Cardinals take on the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 19 at 1:05 p.m. MST. WATCH ON TV. FOX. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Aqib Talib...
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings Game Today: Vikings vs. Cardinals injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

Will the Minnesota Vikings be able to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2021 season and get a win in their Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals?. A disappointing loss in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals is not how many thought the 2021 season would begin for the Minnesota Vikings. But losing to the Bengals is exactly how Week 1 went for the Vikings, and in Week 2, Minnesota will attempt to rebound against a dangerous Arizona Cardinals team.
NFL
Daily Norseman

CTP Mondays - Disconnect or Discontent, Vikings vs Cardinals

The start of the 2021 Minnesota Vikings season surely hasn’t started as we’d like. Your Vikings we face Kyler Murray and the whole Arizona Cardinals team down in the desert. Murray is known for his ability to be mobile and destroy game plans making victory difficult. Sunday was no different as the Vikings fell to the red birds 33-34. The offense started hot and Kirk Cousins hit his first long ball to KJ Osborn for a 64-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive. The defense still looked discombobulated with moments of very good individual play by the likes of Danielle Hunter [3 sacks], Eric Kendricks, Xavier Woods, Michael Pierce, and Nick Vigil, but as a whole, there were communication issues, blown coverages, and again for the second week in a row, some poor tackling. This all resulted in giving up 501 yards and 34 points. Wasn’t the defense supposed to be a strength this season? Then there was the bane of Vikings fans everywhere… Greg Joseph missed an extra point, hits two 52 yard field goals, only to miss a 37 yarder to win the game. And you wonder why we drink? LOL.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy