Cardinals defense came back to earth in Week 2 vs. the Vikings

The start of the 2021 Minnesota Vikings season surely hasn’t started as we’d like. Your Vikings we face Kyler Murray and the whole Arizona Cardinals team down in the desert. Murray is known for his ability to be mobile and destroy game plans making victory difficult. Sunday was no different as the Vikings fell to the red birds 33-34. The offense started hot and Kirk Cousins hit his first long ball to KJ Osborn for a 64-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive. The defense still looked discombobulated with moments of very good individual play by the likes of Danielle Hunter [3 sacks], Eric Kendricks, Xavier Woods, Michael Pierce, and Nick Vigil, but as a whole, there were communication issues, blown coverages, and again for the second week in a row, some poor tackling. This all resulted in giving up 501 yards and 34 points. Wasn’t the defense supposed to be a strength this season? Then there was the bane of Vikings fans everywhere… Greg Joseph missed an extra point, hits two 52 yard field goals, only to miss a 37 yarder to win the game. And you wonder why we drink? LOL.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO