How Tarek El Moussa Really Feels About Christina Haack's Engagement to Joshua Hall
Watch: Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's On-Set Tension. Christina Haack is staying focused on her future, and Tarek El Moussa appears to be on the same page. After Christina announced her engagement to Joshua Hall on Monday, Sept. 20 with a carousel of Instagram pics, a source tells E! News that ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek is "happy for her" amid the whirlwind romance.www.eonline.com
