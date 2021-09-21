CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

What Trudeau’s win means for Canada-U.S. relations

By ANDY BLATCHFORD Link Copied
POLITICO
POLITICO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3e6O_0c2jgaf300

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau’s election win will earn him a congratulatory call from a figure largely forgotten during Canada’s election campaign: President Joe Biden.

But staying on Biden’s radar will be key for Trudeau, as he resettles into the Prime Minister’s Office.

Canada’s election Monday capped a campaign that paid very little attention to foreign policy or the country’s vital relationship with the United States. Trudeau, however, did receive two late-campaign endorsements from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The few times U.S.-Canada ties surfaced during the 36-day campaign Trudeau found himself forced to defend how well he has nurtured his connection with Biden. Since the U.S. election, the leaders have met face to face just once, during June’s G-7 summit. They have yet to hold an official, in-the-flesh bilateral visit.

A journalist challenged Trudeau during a leaders debate earlier this month on his ability to get Biden on the phone to discuss key issues like the Covid-19 restrictions at the border.

“Did Mr. Biden forget about you?” the journalist asked Trudeau during the French-language contest after she noted the two leaders had only had three official calls since Biden became president last January.

“On the contrary, we spent a whole day in discussions as soon as he arrived,” Trudeau replied during the Radio-Canada event, noting their virtual meeting in February produced a bilateral “Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership.”

“It was one of his first meetings to establish precisely the course that we will take together. Relations with the United States are very good.”

The election result means Trudeau and Biden can quickly pick things back up.

Biden’s arrival and his personal connection with Trudeau have eased tensions at the top following four tumultuous years in the relationship under the Trump administration.

But Trudeau has come under fire from critics who charge that he is allowing Canada to be an afterthought for the U.S. president.

For example, the prime minister was forced to explain at a campaign stop why Canada was not part of AUKUS, the new defense and technology-sharing group comprising the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

Trudeau told reporters AUKUS was about nuclear submarines and argued that Canada, unlike Australia, is “not currently or any time soon in the market” for them. He stressed that Canada continues to be a strong member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes the AUKUS countries as well as New Zealand.

Trudeau’s Liberal platform contains only a few references to the United States, including pledges to launch a “Canada-U.S. Battery Alliance” to help build a supply chain for electric vehicle production, collaborate on border carbon adjustments and cooperate on NORAD’s modernization.

But there are a host of important issues that need resolution between the two neighbors — here are nine key areas to watch as Trudeau forms a new government.

Relationship status: Biden’s arrival in the White House raised questions whether the Democrat could revive what was touted as a “bromance” between Trudeau and Obama.

Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council, told POLITICO she doesn’t buy the argument that things have been frosty between Trudeau and Biden. After Biden was sworn in, she said the first call Biden took was from Trudeau, and he held his first official bilateral meeting with the Canadian leader.

Greenwood noted, however, that there are questions to ask about the status of the commitments in the leaders’ roadmap. The blueprint lays out about dozens of items — from economic recovery, to climate change, to supply chain resiliency.

Biden has been focused on Covid-19, infrastructure and foreign policy, Greenwood added.

Border closure: One area where critics point to a potential disconnect has been the 5,525-mile border.

Canada lifted its Covid-19 restrictions at its frontier on Aug. 9 for fully vaccinated American travelers. But the Biden administration has yet to welcome Canadians at its land crossings.

In fact, the U.S. announced Monday it will extend its restrictions for another month until Oct. 21.

While U.S. politicians who represent border districts are putting the most heat on Biden to reopen the frontier, Trudeau has been pressed to explain why the two countries have taken different routes.

“I spoke often with Joe Biden about our borders to coordinate as much as possible,” Trudeau said during the Radio-Canada debate. “But it’s not up to the United States to tell us how we should manage our borders and our population. Nor is it up to us to tell Americans how to manage them.”

Climate: Climate policy will be a key area for collaboration — at the United Nations Climate Change Conference and beyond.

It’s top of mind for Biden, who will focus Tuesday on climate change and Covid-19 on when he makes his first presidential address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Trudeau will have just a little over a month to put together a cabinet before world leaders and their officials gather in Glasgow for the U.N. climate conference. The high-profile gathering offers the new Canadian government an opportunity to turn around the country’s reputation of being a climate laggard.

Trudeau’s platform emphasized many green pledges, including a vow to accelerate Canada’s G-20 commitment of eliminating fossil fuel subsidies by 2025. The Liberals say they will do it by 2023.

The Liberals also support a border carbon adjustment. Consultations in Canada are underway and are expected to continue into the fall.

But the Liberals shared little in terms of specifics on the eventual policy, from speed of implementation, scope and what to do with revenues. Canada’s finance department released a background paper last month.

The Liberal platform also makes cutting methane emissions a big priority. Last Friday, Biden announced that the U.S. and European Union set goals to curb methane emissions 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030.

Buy America: Mark Agnew, senior director of international policy for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, told POLITICO recently that Biden has “doubled down” on Buy America with announcements throughout 2021.

Agnew said the Canadian business community is also keeping watch for any fallout related to a new role in the White House — “Made in America” director Celeste Drake. The White House’s supply chain reviews, some of which have already been published, is another area of possible concern, he said.

Trade: U.S.-Canada goods and services trade was worth an estimated $718 billion in 2019. That year, the U.S. bought $358 billion in imports from Canada and exported $360 billion north of the frontier.

The USMCA turned one year old earlier this summer and was celebrated at a trilateral gathering in Mexico City. Ahead of that event, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai welcomed Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng to Washington where they discussed softwood lumber, dairy and reform of the World Trade Organization.

Tai used the occasion to call the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement “the rebirth of our commitment to each other in an ongoing way” and credited the USMCA for making the North American economy more competitive with China.

Softwood lumber remains an irritant between the two countries since the current agreement expired in 2015. Ng had said Canada wants to negotiate a new deal, and Tai has been under pressure to respond.

In a policy brief released last week, the Brookings Institution noted the ways the Covid pandemic has amplified the importance of regional economic relations. The paper identified a handful of priorities for the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal, including climate, building resilient supply chains and expanding digital trade.

Critical minerals: In their February “roadmap,” Trudeau and Biden committed to build the necessary supply chains to make their countries global leaders in all aspects of battery development and production.

A bilateral critical minerals working group, made up of U.S. and Canadian federal departments and agencies, was active over the summer.

Pipelines: Biden and Trudeau were on different sides of Keystone XL’s cancellation. The two countries are also at odds over Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 oil pipeline, which is at the heart of a legal dispute between the company and the state of Michigan.

Line 5 has been the subject of shutdown calls along its route in Michigan over environmental concerns, but Canada has called for the pipeline to continue pumping. Michigan recently halted court-ordered mediation with Enbridge.

China and the ‘Two Michaels’: Trudeau has been counting on Biden to help Canada find a way to resolve the prime minister’s top foreign policy issue: Freeing Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from Chinese detention.

The two Canadians have been behind bars in China for more than 1,000 days following arrests Trudeau has labeled “arbitrary.” Their cases are widely seen as connected to senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s battle in a Canadian court against a U.S. extradition request. Meng’s arrest has angered Beijing.

Trudeau uses every opportunity to press the issue with Biden, who made a commitment back in February to help the men.

Canadian property tax on foreigners: The Liberal platform says the party intends to move forward with the country’s first-ever national tax on vacant land and residential property owned by non-residents or non-Canadians.

The plan, first announced in last April’s budget, says the one percent tax is scheduled to come into force Jan. 1, 2022. Public consultations on the proposal closed last week.

The prospect of a tax caught the attention of Americans, especially those who own vacation property in Canada. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) has threatened to push for a retaliatory tax on Canadians with property in the U.S.

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vu5Oe_0c2jgaf300

Comments / 31

Dorrit Sherman
9d ago

Clintons/Obama endorsement??? Sorry for Canada , Canada will end up like the USA, a disaster Marxists

Reply(1)
29
BigPod
9d ago

Was he wearing a dominion voting machine shirt at his victory celebration?

Reply(1)
21
Hillinova Klintonof
9d ago

Why does he look so much like Fidel Castro? It’s not like his mom was friends with him. Oh wait…..

Reply
14
Related
POLITICO

Biden’s hot and cold China policy

Presented by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. ‘BOTH SIDES HAVE TOO MUCH TO LOSE’ — Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley told Congress today that two calls he made to his Chinese counterpart were part of his duties to “prevent war,” a sign of just how precarious the U.S.-China relationship was during former President Donald Trump’s tenure.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Former Navy secretary registers as foreign agent to lobby on Australian sub deal

FORMER NAVY SECRETARY REGISTERS FOR WORK WITH AUSTRALIA ON SUB DEAL: Donald Winter, who served as secretary of the Navy during the George W. Bush administration, has registered as a foreign agent to represent Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia in the country’s negotiations with the U.S. and U.K. to acquire an American-made nuclear-powered submarine, according to Justice Department filings.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
POLITICO

Cabinet speculation: Who's in? Who's out?

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. Ottawa Playbook will not publish Thursday. We’ll be back in your inboxes on Friday. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I'm your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Today, we dip our toe into cabinet speculation — you know you wanna — and catch up with brand-new parliamentarian MIKE MORRICE as he gets used to being an MP. Also, a new report from a group of senators should light a fire under the next cabinet.
POLITICS
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mary Ng
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
POLITICO

Pelosi reverses course

With help from Doug Palmer and Catherine Morehouse. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
expressnews.com

Tomlinson: China becoming more hostile to American interests, especially business

If your business relies on China for customers or its supply chain, you will need a new plan. Chinese President Xi Jinping is cracking down on critical segments of the world’s second-largest economy, and the Communist Party’s rising nationalism is shifting consumers toward domestic brands. The goal is to supplant the United States as the world’s superpower.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Heavyweight advice for the PMO

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. We’re your hosts, Zi-Ann Lum and Nick Taylor-Vaisey. It’s Monday and we’re smack in that period when cabinet speculation becomes an Olympic sport. Today, we have advice from HUGH SEGAL and DEREK BURNEY on how JUSTIN TRUDEAU should set his top priorities after (another) minority win.
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organization#Democrat#Canadians#Radio Canada#Americans
POLITICO

Biden’s border crisis up close

‘DETERRENTS AND RANDOM MERCY’ — Joe Biden just can’t escape the turmoil emanating from Del Rio. After enduring a backlash among progressives and criticism from Republican immigration hawks, the situation at the Southwest Texas border town had seemed to be stabilizing. Then on Wednesday the U.S. envoy to Haiti quit over the administration’s handling of the thousands of largely Haitian migrants seeking U.S. asylum — many of whom have now been sent back to a country that has experienced a series of destabilizing events in recent months including a coup and an earthquake.
U.S. POLITICS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Canada networks project Trudeau’s party to win most seats

TORONTO (AP) — News networks project Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party will win the most seats in Canada’s election. Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but it’s not yet clear if he will do so. The 49-year-old Trudeau...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
International Trade
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

No shutdown

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Protesters outside Mayorkas' house unfold giant foil blanket tying Biden to Trump

Protesters flocked to the home of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to object to the immigration policies currently in place at the southern border. Activists from Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayorkas' house on Monday in a foil emergency blanket that read, "Biden presidency, Trump policy," with a hashtag "KeepYourPromises" included at the bottom.
PROTESTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
122K+
Followers
8K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy