NFL

Ground game helps Browns overcome injuries against Texans

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — With quarterback Baker Mayfield’s left shoulder smarting and dependable wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the locker room with a knee injury, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was forced to make an in-game adjustment. It was a no-brainer: Run the ball. Stefanski turned to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt — Cleveland’s dynamic and devastating backfield duo — to carry […]

kion546.com

Mayfield shakes off injury, leads Browns past Texans 31-21

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD, leading the Cleveland Browns to a 31-21 win over Houston. The Texans were in the game until starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring. Nick Chubb had a 26-yard TD run for the Browns, who bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Kansas City to thrill their first capacity crowd at home since 2019. Taylor completed 10 of 11 passes in the first half and had the Texans tied at 14-14. He was replaced in the second half by rookie Davis Mills.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans seek to build momentum with win against the Browns

The Houston Texans are presented with quite the opportunity when they take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Texans can make a statement and get a victory over a team that won a playoff game a year ago. Houston can also get its first road win of the season. The Texans can also reach 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
