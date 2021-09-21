CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘That Wasn’t The Reason Why We Lost The Game’: Vikings Try To stay On Track After Missed Kick

By CBS Minnesota
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings haven’t given up on Greg Joseph. He said he’s still confident in himself, too. After a second straight excruciating loss, thanks to the latest miss on a late-game kick for this seemingly star-crossed franchise, the Vikings have some heavy lifting to do to keep their season from veering off track like Joseph’s 37-yard field-goal try that went wide right in Arizona.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer defends K Greg Joseph after game-losing miss

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a field goal as time expired to give the Cardinals the win and help Minnesota move to 0-2. However, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t think that’s why the team lost on Sunday. Zimmer, who has publicly derided his kickers for poor performances in the past, came to the support of Joseph after his missed field and extra point in Week 2.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook drops truth bomb on Kirk Cousins’ QB ranking

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off an impressive 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks and Kirk Cousins once again pieced together an impressive outing. On Wednesday, the Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook praised Cousins and even made an eye-popping statement about how he ranks Cousins among the best in the game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
thecomeback.com

Vikings DE to miss Cardinals game with concussion because of a deer

We’ve seen a lot of wild athlete injury stories that made people miss games over the years. Sammy Sosa sneezed and sprained a ligament in his back. Joba Chamberlain suffered an ankle injury after jumping on a trampoline. Pitcher Joel Zumaya hurt his wrist playing too much Guitar Hero. Soccer player Kirk Broadfoot scalded his face when an egg exploded in his face. Who can forget catcher Brent Mayne who suffered back spasms after looking both ways before crossing the street? And what about Lionel Simmons, who developed tendinitis trying to set a high score on Nintendo Game Boy.
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings-Cardinals game will be missing Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

For the first time since 2003, the Vikings will play an Arizona Cardinals team without native Minnesotan and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Fitzgerald, 38, hasn't formally retired from the NFL, but it's looking more like the former Holy Angels standout has privately called...
NFL
chatsports.com

After Cincinnati, Vikings Need a Clean Game in Arizona

In Week 2, the Minnesota Vikings have an opportunity to erase the memory of the loss in Week 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalvin Cook fumbled the ball in overtime last weekend, proving to be the dagger in the Vikings aspirations for winning the first game of the year. Ordinarily,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
New York Post

Vikings’ Everson Griffen to miss game after deer causes car crash

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been ruled out for Sunday’s game after he suffered a concussion while swerving to miss a deer in a car accident earlier this week. Griffen was a new addition to Thursday’s injury list, missing practice and entering the concussion protocol. Vikings head coach...
NFL
fox9.com

Vikings Greg Joseph on his missed kick: 'This one's on me'

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from Sunday’s 34-33 loss at the Arizona Cardinals and an 0-2 start, but the talk on Monday continued to be about the kicker. With the game on the line, Greg Joseph missed from 37 yards out in the middle of the field...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals hold on after missed FG as time expires to beat Vikings

In a game full of ups and downs between the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, the player that would ultimately decide its outcome was on his own roller coaster. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph had missed an extra point earlier in the game, which was the reason his team was down 34-33. He had also made two field goals, each of them from 52 yards away, no small feat.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Vikings miss game-winning field goal, fall to 0-2

The Minnesota Vikings were in position to head back to Minneapolis at 1-1 but a late miss by Greg Joseph allowed the Arizona Cardinals to escape with a 34-33 victory on Sunday. The Vikings came out on fire in the first half led by the play of Kirk Cousins. After...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Minnesota Vikings
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Missed kicks aren't new in Vikings history

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Mike Zimmer was relaxing during a break in training camp when he was asked how nervous he was about having an inexperienced kicker given all the torment that position has caused him throughout his eight-season stint with the Vikings. "Honestly, I've come to know that kickers are...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings miss another big kick . . . and social media explodes near and far

In the minutes after kicker Greg Joseph offered up another round of painful 'wide right' to Vikings fans, social media grabbed the missed field goal and worked it over from a variety of perspectives. Here's how it looked for real:. Here's the question posed by ESPN's Josina Anderson:. Here's an...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Greg Newsome II to miss game vs. the Vikings

The Cleveland Browns defense took a hit on Wednesday with the news that starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a calf injury. On the positive side, Newsome’s injury is not serious enough to land him on the injured reserve list, which would...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

There's No Reason the Vikings Can't Use Two Running Backs

Alexander Mattison’s performance was one of the biggest surprises last weekend. Filling in for the injured Dalvin Cook, Mattison turned 31 touches into 171 total yards and made a seamless transition to the starting running back in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. However, Mattison’s tenure as the Minnesota Vikings’ lead back may only last one game because Cook looks ready to return. But with a balky ankle and a 17-game schedule, it’s fair to ask why Mike Zimmer doesn’t deploy both running backs.
NFL
FanSided

Why Week 4 vs. the Browns is a must-win game for the Vikings

While it’s only Week 4 of the NFL season, a win for the Minnesota Vikings over the Cleveland Browns this weekend would go a long way for their playoff hopes. The Minnesota Vikings find themselves at home this weekend against the Cleveland Browns, and while Cleveland is a team that seems destined for a playoff berth this season, the Vikings find themselves in a less than favorable situation.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook returns to practice after missing game with ankle injury

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice Wednesday after missing last Sunday’s game against Seattle because of an ankle injury. Cook was hurt in a 34-33 loss at Arizona on Sept. 19, and didn’t practice all of last week. He was hopeful of playing until the morning of the 30-17 victory over the Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy