‘That Wasn’t The Reason Why We Lost The Game’: Vikings Try To stay On Track After Missed Kick
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings haven’t given up on Greg Joseph. He said he’s still confident in himself, too. After a second straight excruciating loss, thanks to the latest miss on a late-game kick for this seemingly star-crossed franchise, the Vikings have some heavy lifting to do to keep their season from veering off track like Joseph’s 37-yard field-goal try that went wide right in Arizona.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0