Oakland A’s underwhelm vs. Mariners to open final homestand

AS YOU KNOW…Jake Bauers homered off Kansas City starter Jackson Kowar yesterday…the home run traveled a projected 460 feet per Statcast, the longest hit by a Mariners player this season, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it was the 7th-farthest home run hit by a Mariners player in the Statcast era (since 2015) and the farthest home run hit by a left-handed Mariners player?…only Mike Zunino (2 HR, most recent: 6/29/2018) and Nelson Cruz (4 HR, most recent: 6/22/2018) have recorded home runs for Seattle that traveled farther than Bauers’ 460-foot blast…AND LASTLY…Bauers’ home run surpassed Robinson Canó’s 449-foot home run on Sept. 22, 2015, also in the 3rd inning at Kauffman Stadium, as the farthest home run hit by a Mariners left-handed batter in the Statcast era.
