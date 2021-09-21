Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 3: Handcuffs for Darrell Henderson, Dalvin Cook among top free agent pickups
You know it's a boring pickup period when handcuff RBs who are still handcuffs (Tony Pollard, Cordarrelle Patterson) and mid-tier QBs (Derek Carr, Justin Fields, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold) are the most exciting names, but that's what we're working with for the top Week 3 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Sure, there are some legit WR breakouts (Rondale Moore, Sterling Shepard, Henry Ruggs III, Quintez Cephus) and potential new starting backs (Sony Michel, Alexander Mattison), but for the most part, we're dealing with free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.www.sportingnews.com
