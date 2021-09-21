CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Match In Black While Taking Daughter True To Dance Class

By Jessica Wang
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IioCq_0c2jdUQC00
4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Amicable exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson color coordinated their outfits while taking daughter True to dance class.

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are making co-parenting work — and in matching outfits, no less. The former reality TV star, 37, and the NBA player, 30, stepped out to escort their daughter True, 3, to dance class in Los Angeles on Monday in color coordinated black outfits. Khloé wore a black tank and leggings with a matching black Prada fanny pack, while Tristan wore a black graphic tee and shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOEqN_0c2jdUQC00
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian take daughter True to dance class (4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

As for little True, the tiny dancer wore a black dance dress with some bedazzling detail. The tot, who completed her look with pink sneakers and two pigtail buns, did not have to do much walking to her destination, as she hitched a ride by swinging on both of her parents’ arms. Both mom and dad wore black surgical face masks for the outing.

In another snapshot, doting dad Tristan can be seen holding his baby girl. The outing marks the latest in a string of family outings for the trio. While the on-again, off-again split for good in June, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the exes are in “a really good place right now,” explaining that Khloé makes a “conscious effort” to be on good terms with Tristan for the sake of their daughter.

“They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time,” the source said. “It took some time to patch things up between them, but. . . Khloé has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.” The insider added that the Good American founder “knows that it’s in True’s best interest to have an amicable relationship with her dad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWvOu_0c2jdUQC00
Tristan Thompson takes daughter True to dance class with ex Khloé Kardashian (TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA)

“Khloé feels like it would do more harm than good to have any bad blood with Tristan, and that’s not what she’s about.” the source continued. “She made a conscious effort to avoid holding onto any pain or resentment, and she always tries to make the best of every situation.”

The recent dance class outing comes after Khloé spoke to E! News on Monday and gushed about her little girl. On top of dance class, True is also big on gymnastics. “She’s a gymnastics girl. I just love watching her,” Khloé said. “She’s very careful too, so watching her just be really timid and careful while her cousins have no fear; I’m proud of her for being a careful girl.”

Comments / 11

Related
People

Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first. Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor. On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Shows Just How Tall True, 3, Has Gotten In Sweet New Pic — Photo

True Thompson is growing up so quickly! Her proud mom Khloe shared a sweet snap of her rocking a purple tank top and tulle ballerina skirt. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s adorable daughter True Thompson, 3, is getting so tall! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on September 17 to share a pic of the toddler posing in a lavender crop top tank and tulle ballerina skirt. Khlo’s mini-me paired the ‘fit with sparkly purple sandals, silver stud earrings, and a shiny bracelet as she pulled her hair back into a half up/half down style.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson begs fans for ‘more compassion & less hate’ after she’s ‘BANNED from Met Gala’

KHLOE Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has begged fans for "more compassion and less hate" after his baby mamma was "banned" from the Met Gala 2021. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe, 37, was dubbed "too C List" to attend the fashion event of the year in New York, in a snub which left her to watch the glitzy ceremony at home and declare she was "not OK."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Complex

Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North is a ‘Full Goth Girl’ Now

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest Kim Kardashian opened up about the differences between her and Kanye West’s four children. In the interview, Kim revealed that their oldest daughter, eight-year-old North, has developed an edgy side: “North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Spelling Has Become Khloe Kardashian and We Are Shook

For months, it has been clear that Tori Spelling's marriage to Dean McDermott is over. They're not actually divorced yet, for the oh-so-complicated reason of not having the budget for separate homes just yet. But after an entire summer of being seen without her ring, Tori sporting a new look.
CELEBRITIES
SHAPE

Khloé Kardashian Wears These Leggings When She Wants a Confidence Boost

It doesn't take a superfan to figure out that Khloé Kardashian enjoys exercising, given she's constantly sharing the details of her workout regimen on Instagram. Case in point: she posted this three-circuit video to her page last month that could have made you sweat just by watching. (See: Khloé Kardashian Served Up Serious Motivation with Her Latest Instagram Post)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Gymnastics
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner, 65, & Corey Gamble, 40, Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong With Romantic Date

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her boyfriend looked incredibly happy as they grabbed dinner in West Hollywood. Love is in the air! Kris Jenner, 65, and Corey Gamble, 40, seem completely smitten with each other, as they went to get a bite at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday September 14. The pair’s bond doesn’t seem like it could be stronger, as Kris was photographed smiling large, as she held hands with her beau. In another photo, Corey looked like he was admiring the KUWTK star, as they left their date.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Chicago West, Stormi Webster & True Thompson Share Cousin Kisses in Kim Kardashian's Adorable New Pics

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. Kim Kardashian celebrated reaching 250 million Instagram followers today with adorable new pics of "triplet" cousins Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson. The three-year-old tots give each other kisses in a cute hug huddle. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!," Kim captioned on Sept. 1. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies, my life would be complete."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Reveals Why Her Face Looked Different In Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike Photos

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star complimented her makeup artist for being able to totally transform her look, after she was compared to Khloé. Tori Spelling, 48, took the internet by storm, when she went out looking just like Khloé Kardashian, 37, on Friday September 3. The actress put plastic surgery rumors to rest in a Thursday September 9 interview with SiriusXM host Jeff Lewis. She debuted the look in a sweet selfie with her gal pal Jersey Shore alum Snooki. Tori seemed flattered by all the praise she got for the new look, but revealed the real secret to why she looked so great: contouring.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughters Alabama and Penelope Bond as Parents’ Romance Stays Strong

Family ties. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters seem to be bonding as their relationship continues. The 45-year-old rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, shared a TikTok video on Friday, September 10, that showed Penelope Disick, 9, smiling as she bopped around, dancing to the PinkPantheress song “Pain.”. Alabama has shown...
ALABAMA STATE
talesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling reacts to Khloé Kardashian comparisons

She’ll take it as a compliment. Tori Spelling is “honored” to hear fans think she bears a striking resemblance to Khloé Kardashian after unveiling her new look. “Of course [I’m honored]!” the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, 48, told TMZ Tuesday. “She’s gorgeous.”. When asked whether looking like Kardashian, 37,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy