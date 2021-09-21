CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency prices bounced off 1-1/2 month lows on Tuesday as a heavy selloff overnight linked to concerns about a possible loan default by property developer China Evergrande eased slightly, but investors braced for more volatility. Bitcoin, the biggest and the best known cryptocurrency, traded around $43,000, recovering from...

www.investing.com

The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements on Thursday after a stuttering start to the week.The cryptocurrency is up 3 per cent since Wednesday, pushing it back above $43,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains.The global crypto market is also up by around 3 per cent in the last 24 hours, but remains below the $2 trillion mark..The biggest gains have come from Binance Coin, which has bucked market trends to surge by more than 10 per cent.Coming to the end of the month, a price prediction model posted by the pseudonymous analyst PlanB back in June once again appears to be coming true. The model predicted bitcoin would be worth $43,000 at the end of September.You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Avoid After China Intensifies Cryptocurrency Crackdown

China’s recent unprecedented crackdown on cryptocurrency-related activities is expected to create uncertainty for companies exposed to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. This is due to the fact that China accounts for the majority of crypto mining worldwide. Hence, it might be best to avoid stocks such as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Canaan Inc. (CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (EBON) now.Amid fading investor interest in cryptocurrency, China’s central bank recently declared all cryptocurrency-related activities illegal. After the intensified crackdown, the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, lost 5% on Friday, and the second-largest virtual currency, Ether, declined 7%.
STOCKS
investing.com

DeFi and DEX volumes soar amid China's crypto ban and ongoing US regulation

Last week China’s heavy-handed crackdown on crypto trading crypto briefly sent shockwaves across the market as Bitcoin and altcoin prices saw a sharp drop following the announcement, but as is the case with all things crypto-related, the market bounced back as resilient traders found other ways to participate in the market.
MARKETS
#Reuters#China Evergrande#Chinese#Stack Funds
investing.com

Rari, Telos and Polymath rally as Bitcoin price hits $44K

Crypto traders breathed a sigh of relief on Sept. 30 after media headlines reflected positive news regarding adoption and future regulation in the crypto sector. Early in the day, Visa (NYSE:V) announced that it has developed a layer-2-based blockchain interoperability hub that will support cryptocurrency payments and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell stated that the regulator has no intention of banning cryptocurrencies.
NFL
investing.com

Bitcoin rises 5.2% to $43,717

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo 2/2. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has gained 57.6% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose...
MARKETS
investing.com

Global markets see gloomy end to Q2 owing to range of catalysts

European markets ended the month on a sombre note after seven consecutive months of gains as higher government bond yields forced market participants out of high-growth sectors such as technology and into cyclicals, which are prone to economic swings and benefit from a consumption shift from goods towards services. "A number of risks including the hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve on monetary policy, supply-chain constraints and Chinese property developer Evergrande's financial troubles have weighed on sentiment this month, even as investors bet on a steady European economy," Reuters reported. The pan-regional STOXX 600 was down by 0.05% on Thursday, with miners gaining 2%, while travel stocks shed 2.20%.
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin, Evergrande And The Deteriorating Situation In China

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, I discussed the emerging story of the week, Evergrande and the Chinese recession. We first brought up Evergrande on episode 60, back on August 11, and at the same time I made the call that China would enter a recession within three months. Our position on “Fed Watch” has been bearish on China for over a year, and my personal position has been bearish since well before the 2020 coronavirus crisis began.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Recovery Stalls, Altcoins Struggle

Bitcoin price failed to clear USD 45,000 and started a fresh decline. Ethereum is back below USD 3,000, XRP could retest USD 0.88. OKB and HT rallied more than than 12%. Bitcoin price attempted to clear the USD 44,500 resistance, but failed. As a result, BTC started a fresh decline below the USD 43,500 support. It is currently (04:27 UTC) trading below USD 43,000 and there is a risk of more downsides.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

JPY Drops As Evergrande Uncertainty Tends To Ease

The Japanese currency experiences some safe haven outflows on Friday as market worries about the possible ripple effects of Evergrande, a giant Chinese developer, defaulting tended to ease. It should be noted that the USD tended to get considerable support against a number of its counterparts on Friday as US yields tended to be on the rise before correcting lower today, possibly reflecting also the more hawkish stance of the Fed on Wednesday. The common currency remained relatively stable, while EUR traders keep an eye out for the results of Germany’s elections as a long negotiation period seems about to follow the results to form a governing alliance. The Loonie gained against the USD during today’s Asian session, possibly also reflecting the positive market mood yet probably also supported by higher oil prices which continued to rise for a fifth consecutive day feeding on supply worries. US stockmarkets remained in the greens as market participants tended to shake off any worries for a possible Evergrande default, yet the Chinese developer seems to have missed yet another interest payment which could increase uncertainty in today’s session. Gold prices rose on Friday despite rising yields and a strengthening USD, possibly reflecting some market uncertainty. USD/JPY corrected lower during today’s Asian session after a five-day rally and before reaching the 110.90 (R1) resistance line. Given that in its correction lower the pair broke the upward trendline guiding it, we tend to switch our bullish outlook in favor of a sideways bias temporarily. The RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart seems to remain near the reading of 70, which on the one hand tends to confirm the bull’s dominance yet reminds us that the pair is near overbought levels. Should the bulls actually take charge once again of the pair’s direction, we may see it breaking 110.90 (R1) resistance line and aim for the 111.65 (R2) level. If the bears take over, we may see the pair breaking the 110.20 (S1) support line, aiming for the 109.25 (S2) level.
MARKETS
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of why the Evergrande crash hits Bitcoin unveiled

The Evergrande crash scares the markets. It is still all to understand with what extent and with what intensity it will hit the real estate market and the others. In the world of economics, everything is strongly interconnected and a giant of this size crushed by a debt of 305 billion dollars can do a tremendous amount of damage. Also because the Chinese real estate market it is worth crazy figures: it has a much higher value than the American and European ones. Consequently, a systemic breakdown could have very serious effects. The nervousness about the bags was apparently short-lived because the immediately intervened Fed to calm the minds on the age-old question of tapering. In reality, paradoxically, what fell in value the most apart from the shares of having big clearly are collapsing day by day was Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Is the recovery phase already afoot right now

The last seven days have been quite action-packed for the crypto-space. Just as the market started showing signs of recovery from 20 September’s crash, China FUD managed to re-stir chaos. In effect, almost all the cryptos in the top-10 recorded drops of 6% to 10% in a matter of hours yesterday.
CURRENCIES
GOBankingRates

Why Everyone is Talking About Evergrande: The Chinese Giant Driving Global Selloff Fears

China Evergrande, the Chinese property developer, might have not been widely known to global investors a few weeks ago, but has quickly become a household name as its debt issues are having worldwide ripple effects. The group, which holds about $300 billion worth of debt, is on the verge of defaulting on an $83.5 million interest payment on U.S. dollar bonds. According to CNN, it is not yet known whether a payment will be made.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Futures rise as Evergrande concerns ease, Fed now in focus

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as concerns over China's Evergrande eased after the property developer negotiated a domestic bond payment deal, with investors now awaiting policy cues from the Federal Reserve later in the day. Evergrande's main unit said it had negotiated a deal with bondholders...
STOCKS

