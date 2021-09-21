CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: We ignore the power big tech wields at our peril

Oligarchs of tech are a peril and their power is increasing. To the Editor: George Will points out the significant challenge we face with free speech in a world dominated by advertising funded “surveillance capitalism” entities that sell access to us as their products combined with kittens, fear and outrage that capture our attention. Given the protections they have from Section 230 and the “Citizens United” decision, these companies have unlimited free speech rights themselves.

