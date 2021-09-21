Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; McHenry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Livingston, western Kendall, La Salle, De Kalb, northwestern Grundy, Kane, McHenry and Boone Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Capron to near Waterman to near Minonk. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Localized wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aurora, Elgin, DeKalb, Crystal Lake, St. Charles, Oswego, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Batavia, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Geneva, Ottawa, Sycamore, Yorkville, Streator, Campton Hills, Plano and Harvard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH