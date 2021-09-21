Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Christian, Greene, Lawrence, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Greene; Lawrence; Stone; Taney Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Taney, Christian, Stone, northern Barry, southeastern Lawrence and southwestern Greene Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Battlefield to 9 miles northeast of Cassville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southeastern Springfield... Nixa Ozark... Republic Branson... Table Rock Lake Table Rock State Park... Lake Taneycomo Aurora... Battlefield Silver Dollar City... Kimberling City Marionville... Clever Merriam Woods... Sparta Crane... Shell Knob Purdy... Billings This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 59 and 69. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH