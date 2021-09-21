Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benton County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of South West City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bella Vista... Pea Ridge Gravette... Hiwasse Maysville... Miller This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 92 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH