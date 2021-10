DENVER — The deadline for city and county of Denver employees to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or get an exemption, is Thursday. The public health order requires more than 10,000 members of the city's municipal workforce in certain jobs such as law enforcement or education to be vaccinated. Firefighters and workers in congregate settings like nursing homes and shelters are also required to be vaccinated under the order.

