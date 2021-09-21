Trail Fest returns to Jakes Rocks

Mountain bicycling enthusiasts from all over the country are expected to join the festivities at Trail Fest at Jakes Rocks. The event, hosted by the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry with the support of the Northern Allegheny Mountain Bike Association, Western New York Mountain Bike Association, and the Allegheny National Forest, will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Trails at Jakes Rocks (TAJR) parking area at Jakes Rocks.