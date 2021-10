A Union County grand jury has indicted a Highland Park man on charges that he murdered his ex-girlfriend and kidnapped their child in July. Tyler Rios, 27, is accused of strangling Yasemin Uyar, 24, in her Rahway apartment on July 8, then taking their 2-year-old son and driving more than 700 miles to Tennessee with Uyar’s body in the back of his car.

