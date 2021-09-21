CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZ dlr eases as RBNZ dampens expectations for bigger rate hike, Aussie steadies

By Paulina Duran
Reuters
 10 days ago

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Kiwi dollar sank on Tuesday after central bank officials dampened expectations for a big interest rate hike, while the Aussie reversed losses as fears of a wider contagion from the debt crunch at Chinese property developer Evergrande subsided.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.44% to $0.7000, its lowest this month, as comments by Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby indicated the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) was likely to take a more cautious approach when it meets next month.

It had stabilised to be 0.12% lower at $0.7022 by 2:35 pm (0435 GMT), with resistance in the $0.7041 area and support around $0.6969.

The RBNZ is widely expected to raise interest rates by at least 0.25% at its next monetary policy meeting on Oct. 6, but some analysts had expected a 0.5% hike due to the tight labour market, rising housing prices and red-hot economy.

The central bank delayed raising rates last month after the country was put into a snap COVID-19 lockdown.

Hawkesby’s comments “appeared to pour cold water on the prospect of a 50 basis points hike,” said Westpac head of New Zealand Strategy Imre Speizer. “Markets are still fully priced for a 25 basis points move though.”

New Zealand bonds rose to push yields between 4-and-6 basis points lower across the curve, with 10-year yields 4 basis points lower at 1.878%. That was 55 basis points above Treasuries, reflecting expectations the RBNZ will raise interest rates next month.

The Aussie was 0.26% higher to $0.7270, but still hovering recent lows as weaker iron ore prices and contagion fears from Evergrande put pressure on the risk-sensitive currency.

On Tuesday, markets ignored minutes from a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting that showed concern that the spread of the Delta variant could slow the economy’s recovery once coronavirus lockdowns start to ease.

The RBA still expects strong growth to resume next year.

Australian 10-year bond futures were three points higher at 98.705, equivalent to a yield of 1.295%. Three-year futures were also slightly higher at 99.635. (Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

actionforex.com

RBNZ to Raise Rates, the Sequel

After a surprise lockdown stopped policymakers from raising interest rates back in August, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to make that move on Wednesday at 02:00 GMT. However, the risks surrounding the kiwi seem tilted to the downside as markets have almost fully priced in three rate hikes over the next three meetings, leaving scope for disappointment. In the bigger picture, China risks have also entered the equation.
actionforex.com

RBNZ Preview – Rate Hike Cycle Begins

The RBNZ is almost certain to raise the OCR by +25 bps to 0.5% next week. The Funding-For-Lending program (FLP) will stay unchanged at NZ$28B. This should not be affected by the slowdown in economic activities in the third quarter. While cautioning about the uncertainty of the pandemic and economic damage brought about by the lockdown, policymakers should still see a rate hike the option of “least regret”. The upside surprise in 2Q21 GDP growth, continued inflation strength and the resilient job market are supportive of the move. Forward guidance of the future rate hike path would be closely watched.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Crown soars after Czech surprises with bigger rate hike

(Updates throughout after Czech rate decision) PRAGUE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The crown jumped the most in a month on Thursday after the Czech National Bank surprised markets with a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points interest rate hike, the biggest in decades, as it accelerates a policy tightening cycle. Czech rate markets climbed up to 5 basis points on the short end. The crown soared as much as 0.8% on the day, trading up 0.75% at 25.300 to the euro at 1308 GMT — just off its highest level since February 2020 hit earlier in September. Markets had already expected the bank's biggest rate hike since 1997, with analysts in a Reuters poll forecasting a 50 basis point increase, above a standard move of a quarter of a percentage point. With inflation soaring in central Europe, even more than in most other European markets due to tighter labour markets, Czech and Hungarian rate setters were the first in the European Union in June to begin hiking rates. The extraordinary rise in Czech rates comes as Hungary's central bank has slowed the pace of its hikes. Elsewhere, other central European currencies gained in afternoon trade, with the Polish zloty rising 0.7% to 4.60 to the euro, after markets saw rising chances that Poland could be next to see rate rises following minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. In the Czech Republic, markets are pricing in further hikes from the central bank this year and were tuned to an afternoon news conference at 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT) for clues on the pace of tightening ahead. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1508 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update

After the Canadian federal election, and on the heels of a surge in energy prices, rate hike odds have been pulled forward for the BOC. Rate hike odds have eased back for both the RBA and RBNZ ahead of the their October meetings next week. Retail trader positioningsuggests that the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE 100 drifts lower amid interest rate concerns

London’s top markets slipped back after better-than-expected economic growth figures renewed speculation that there could be an increase in interest rates.Markets had been in positive territory at the start of the session but an announcement by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that GDP had increased by 5.5% in the quarter to June, ahead of the previous 4.8% estimate, sparked rates chatter that affected sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 21.74 points, or 0.31%, lower at 7,086.42 on Thursday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After starting on the front foot today, markets in Europe have seen the morning...
MARKETS
The Independent

Japan 'tankan' survey shows manufacturers upbeat on outlook

Business sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has risen to its highest level in nearly three years, according to a quarterly survey by the central bank.The results of the Bank of Japan's “tankan” survey, released Friday, found sentiment among large manufacturers rose to 18 from 14. That's the highest level since late 2018. The reading for nonmanufacturers edged up only slightly, to 2 from 1. The tankan measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those responding they are positive.The report comes as Japan on Friday ended a state of emergency in many areas, including...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Fed’s Harker: Not expecting rate hike until late 2022 or early 2023

It will soon be time to begin slowly and methodically tapering asset purchases. Would not expect any interest rate hikes until late 2022 or early 2023. Expect GDP growth to come in at around 6.5% in 2021 before moderating to about 3.5% in 2022. Inflation should come in around 4%...
BUSINESS
AFP

UK economic rebound stronger than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less following easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product in the three months to June jumped 5.5 percent, up sharply from a prior official estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, citing also ONS accounting changes. GDP output has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening because of ongoing pandemic fallout and supply chain bottlenecks. The outlook also darkened Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, threatening a spike in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Evans sees taper close, expects rate hike in 2023

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy will soon meet the Federal Reserve's bar for beginning to reduce its bond purchase program, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, but it will be late 2023 before an interest rate hike is warranted. "I see the economy as being close...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

NZD/USD Struggles as RBNZ Hike Bets Dim. Australian Retail Sales, Chinese Data Near

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Industrial Profits, Retail Sales, Treasury Yields– Talking Points. New Zealand Dollar struggles as RBNZ bets see 25 bps hike instead of 50 bps. Australian retail sales, Chinese industrial profits offer potential event risks. NZD/USD price gyrating near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Aussie Retail Sales MoM: -1.7%, better than expected, AUD supported

Australia August Retail Sales are out which show the data when restrictions intensified across the major states over the period. Australia Retail Sales (MoM) Aug: -1.7% (est -2.5%, prev -2.7%). AUD/USD reaction. Leading into the data, it was acknowledged that the price was pressuring a critical area of hourly support...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

