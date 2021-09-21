CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conners Season 4 Episode 1

Cover picture for the articleThe Conners Season 4 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

Why The Conners Fans Shouldn't Get Ready To Say Goodbye To Ben In Season 4

While tons of The Conners fans would love to see Sarah Gilbert's Darlene end up romantically linked up with Johnny Galecki's David — based more on a love for Galecki than on any proof that their relationship would be stable — the sitcom's creative team has put the work in on developing her topsy-turvy relationship with Jay R. Ferguson's Ben. While that appeared to all go belly-up at the tail-end of Season 3, with Ben turning down Darlene's marriage proposal, that doesn't mean the show is trying to send Ben away.
The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
The Conners season 4 spoilers: Prepare for big Dan, Louise wedding

We knew that The Conners season 4 was going to kick off in a big way, and that is with an installment that would play out live on both coasts. Beyond just that, though, there are a number of other exciting things worth looking forward to, as well. Take, for example, the upcoming wedding featuring Dan and Louise! This is something that should prove to be a romantic occasion, but also a funny one since you’ve got a chance to hear just about every main character chime in with some of their thoughts.
The Conners Recap: Was Darlene Able to Salvage Her Relationship With Ben? Grade the Live Season 4 Premiere!

The Conners kicked off Season 4 with a live premiere that allowed viewers at home to “join” the family, all while Darlene and Dan navigated new and challenging hurdles in their respective relationships. Darlene, still determined to prove to Ben that she was serious about a future with him, put a deposit down on an apartment. She presented the signed lease to him — after the show broke the fourth wall and had Darlene run from one set to the other to find him — and he told her he’d think about it. Later, upon arriving at the Wellman plant to...
All Rise Picked Up for Season 3 at OWN

All Rise for some good news: OWN has picked up the cancelled CBS legal drama for a 20-episode Season 3, to air in 2022, TVLine has learned. Series star Simone Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy...
Will Estelle Parsons Actually Appear on the Set of 'The Conners' for Season 4?

For over 30 years, fans of the beloved Conner family have watched them in three different series. Of course, new family members have been added as the show has been revived not once but twice. Since the Season 3 finale of The Conners, audiences have been eagerly awaiting to see the entire clan on Season 4, especially one in particular. Last season, the sometimes overbearing grandma Beverly "Bev" Harris (Estelle Parsons) did not appear on the set of The Conners but was seen briefly on FaceTime in Episode 19.
‘The Conners’: What Did You Think of the Live Season 4 Premiere?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Conners, Season 4, Episode 1, “Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience .”]. The Conners gave viewers a special treat by kicking off their fourth season with a live episode, offering fans around the country to chance to experience the cast’s performances as they happened.
‘The Conners’ EP Promises ‘Big Changes’ Coming Next Season, Teases Major Storylines

The Conners ended with a bombshell third season finale. Darlene proposed to her boyfriend, but he rejected the offer, leaving their relationship in tatters. The live Season 4 premiere of the beloved ABC sitcom will pick up a couple of weeks later as they try to move on. It’s the first of many “big changes” viewers can expect from The Conners, the showrunner said.
Preview — The Conners Season 4 Episode 2: Education, Corruption, and Damnation

Last season was especially hard for the Conner family. While COVID was hard for everyone, for working class families like them it was overwhelming at times. The Conners Season 4 Episode 2, “Education, Corruption, and Damnation” the Conner family is full steam ahead on new changes to their lives. Becky is in Alcoholics Anonymous with Darlene there as support, proving these sisters are closer than ever before.
Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 10

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 10, Liz and Max set out on a deadly mission when they realized there was a way to get Jones out of Max's body. Meanwhile, Michael and Isobel tried to get through to Dallas after they realized there was more to the chilling events in town than they first realized.
The Rookie Boss Explains Shocking Season Premiere Death

The Rookie does not shy away from putting beloved characters in danger. Early on in The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, we learned that Officer West (Titus Makin) had been killed. While Makin did not return for The Rookie Season 4, the show still had the lofty task of bringing his character's arc to a close.
Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Boy From 6B

This is Theo's world, and we're all just living in it -- all of us except for Tim and Zoe, that is. Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 7 is, by far and away, the best episode of an already very strong season. It might be one of my favorite episodes of any show I've ever watched, honestly.
The Conners: Season Five? Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Guests in season four include Katey Sagal, Nat Faxon, Darien Sills-Evans, Patton Oswalt, Candice Bergen, Brian Austin Green, and Jason Alexander. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season four finds the Conner family continuing to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.
The Resident Promo: Will Nic Survive?

We knew it was coming, but we didn't expect it to hurt this much. FOX on Tuesday night revealed the trailer for The Resident Season 5 Episode 3, which will finally reveal Nic's fate. Ever since Emily VanCamp's exit was revealed from the medical drama, fans have had theories about...
Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18 Review: Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal

As Broadway reopens in New York City, so have the musical chapters returned to the town of Riverdale. Carrie, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Heathers were the three musicals that have lighted the stage. In this case, on Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18, "Next to Normal" took their turn in the spotlight.
Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 2 Review: To Lean In, Or To Let Go

Working in a hospital isn't always about saving lives. Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 2 focused on the frustrating side of the American health care system: lack of beds, doctors rushing patients out of the hospital, and political concerns interfering with patient care. It never got preachy; instead, delivering gut...
‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 13 on FXX

We swear we had something for this: Archer is getting a 13th season on FXX. The Emmy-winning animated comedy will return sometime in 2022 for eight episodes. The move follows the passing of co-star Jessica Walter in March. Walter voiced Malory Archer on the series since its first episode. The loss will be creatively addressed in the show’s new episodes. “Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County...
