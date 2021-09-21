The Conners Season 4 Episode 1

Airing on the ABC television network, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Guests in season four include Katey Sagal, Nat Faxon, Darien Sills-Evans, Patton Oswalt, Candice Bergen, Brian Austin Green, and Jason Alexander. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season four finds the Conner family continuing to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.
