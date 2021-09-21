The Up Side of Downs rebrands as the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio

The Up Side of Downs announced the nonprofit organization now will be known as the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio (DSANEO). The announcement follows the organization’s annual NEO Buddy Walk, where the group celebrated the name change with families, staff and community representatives. SUBMITTED PHOTO

CLEVELAND – The Up Side of Downs now will be known as the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio (DSANEO).

The announcement follows the organization’s annual NEO Buddy Walk on Sunday, where the group celebrated the name change with families, staff and community representatives.

“While ‘The Up Side of Downs’ has served us well as a memorable name, we are excited to announce our organization’s rebranding,” said Toni Mullee, executive director. “This name change increases our accessibility and reach, allowing us to better pursue our important mission: to provide support, education, and advocacy for people with Down syndrome, their families and communities.”

The organization notes a few reasons for the name change, including increased accessibility and reach, changes in the terminology surrounding Down syndrome and dedication to be a trusted resource for families and communities.

“We often work cooperatively with similar groups to ours across the country – including five Down syndrome advocacy organizations throughout Ohio,” said Mullee. “Each of these use Down Syndrome Association in their name. Additionally, when we were founded nearly 40 years ago, the internet and smartphones didn’t exist. Today, most people look for answers online. We want to make sure people can easily find us when they need us.”

As Down syndrome was first identified in the late 1800s, the terminology surrounding it has continued to evolve with the times and society’s understanding of the condition. “Downs” is not a preferred description of the syndrome nor the individuals the organization supports.

The organization, which serves 16 counties in northeast Ohio, is excited about this change and is looking forward to continuing its efforts to provide resources for families and create a community where people with Down syndrome have limitless opportunities and the ability to pursue their dreams.