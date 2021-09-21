CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji Schools to Continue with Current COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies

By Lakeland News
 10 days ago

The Bemidji School District will continue with their current COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the near future. On Monday night, Superintendent Tim Lutz updated the school board on the current situation. Right now, the district is requiring masks indoors and will continue to do so at least until the county’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 people drops to 29 or fewer cases. The current 14-day case rate is at 73.54.

