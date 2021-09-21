CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 1

TV Fanatic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

New Amsterdam Star Talks Season 3 Finale Cliffhangers And New Hannibal Lecter-Like Character In Season 4 Premiere

The long-awaited fourth season of New Amsterdam is just days away from premiering, and fans will finally find out what happens after the whole batch of cliffhangers that ended the Season 3 finale back in June. Some of those cliffhangers were more promising than others when it comes to characters starting off Season 4 in a good place, but others were less clear. Fortunately, star Tyler Labine recently spoke with CinemaBlend to chat about Iggy's big finale decision, a new "Hannibal Lecter" kind of character, and those lingering cliffhangers.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘New Amsterdam’s Tyler Labine Teases Iggy’s ‘Challenging’ Season 4 & A ‘Major’ Bombshell In Premiere

‘New Amsterdam’ is back for season 4. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tyler Labine about Iggy’s ‘life change,’ Sharpwin going public, and more. Dr. Iggy Frome has made a serious life-changing decision when it comes to his career — he’s no longer seeing patients. When New Amsterdam season 4 premieres on September 21, Iggy will be questioning whether or not he made the right move. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Tyler Labine about the future ahead for Iggy.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Liz & Max’s quest

When Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 10 arrives on The CW in one week’s time, you better believe there will be high stakes. What’s at the core of this story? Think in terms of a search for Heath, someone incredibly essential in re-shaping the current way of things. When you’ve gone Jones trapped within your own body, wouldn’t you want to get them out as soon as humanly possible? That seems to be where Max is at over the course of this episode.
ROSWELL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam
cartermatt.com

Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? Season 7 episode 9 news

Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? If you’re looking for news on season 7 episode 9, we’ve got it for you within this piece!. So where do we begin here? Well, it makes some sense to kick it off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode coming on the network in the coming hours. As for the reason behind that, it has to do with a scheduling decision by the network. Dancing with the Stars is set to dominate Mondays for the remainder of the fall and because if that, Paradise is going to be sticking around on Tuesdays. It will air there from now until the end of the season, and eventually it is going to be replaced on the schedule by The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young.
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 1

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1 kicked off with everyone in a festive mood after news of the engagement spread. However, a time jump revealed some shocking events. Meanwhile, a young single mother learned her son might have contracted cancer from an unlikely source. Elsewhere, Mateo found out that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Boy From 6B

This is Theo's world, and we're all just living in it -- all of us except for Tim and Zoe, that is. Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 7 is, by far and away, the best episode of an already very strong season. It might be one of my favorite episodes of any show I've ever watched, honestly.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 4 Review: To a Different Day

Just when we believed Nova's book was a thing of the past, it reared its ugly head up once again on Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 4. That Nova ever thought she could write all of that, and she and her family wouldn't suffer any adverse consequences from it blows my mind. Nova is an intelligent woman; how could she be that naive?
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 2 Review: Head Count

Well, that was a blast from the past. The last thing we expected to see on Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 2 was for Griffin Darden, the son of late firefighter Andy Darden, to randomly show up at Firehouse 51, but that's exactly what happened. Griffin's return came out of...
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 11: Last before two-part finale

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 11? There is a lot to take in here as the battle to save Max continues. Also, it’s getting pretty clear that the cast is running out of time. We haven’t gotten a specific sense that this story is meant to last more than one single season. With that in mind, there’s a reasonably good case to be made that things will be winding down soon.
ROSWELL, NM
TV Fanatic

The Rookie Boss Explains Shocking Season Premiere Death

The Rookie does not shy away from putting beloved characters in danger. Early on in The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, we learned that Officer West (Titus Makin) had been killed. While Makin did not return for The Rookie Season 4, the show still had the lofty task of bringing his character's arc to a close.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Titans Season 3 Episode 10 Review: Troubled Water

On Titans Season 3 Episode 10, the heroes became known as pariahs in Gotham City, all thanks to the water being dosed. I know COVID-19 impacted production, but would it have hurt to show more of the unrest in the city?. All of these people were drinking water filled with...
TV SERIES
treknews.net

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 “I, Excretus”

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the eighth episode of the series’ second season with “I, Excretus.” Written by Ann Kim and directed by Kim Arndt, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, September 30th. Check out the new photos below. Episode synopsis:. A consultant arrives...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 Online

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 online via TV Fanatic with over 3 options to watch the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11E19 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon, Bravo, and fuboTV. Bravo Watch Now. fuboTV Watch Now. Episode Details.
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

The Resident Promo: Will Nic Survive?

We knew it was coming, but we didn't expect it to hurt this much. FOX on Tuesday night revealed the trailer for The Resident Season 5 Episode 3, which will finally reveal Nic's fate. Ever since Emily VanCamp's exit was revealed from the medical drama, fans have had theories about...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Curb Your Enthusiasm: HBO Sets Season 11 Premiere Date

The Emmy® and Golden Globe-winning comedy series, starring Larry David, returns for its ten-episode, eleventh season Sunday, October 24 (10:40-11:20 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET. As previously reported, Insecure's fifth -- and final -- season will air in the 10 p.m. slot, so...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy