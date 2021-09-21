New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 1

Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? If you’re looking for news on season 7 episode 9, we’ve got it for you within this piece!. So where do we begin here? Well, it makes some sense to kick it off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode coming on the network in the coming hours. As for the reason behind that, it has to do with a scheduling decision by the network. Dancing with the Stars is set to dominate Mondays for the remainder of the fall and because if that, Paradise is going to be sticking around on Tuesdays. It will air there from now until the end of the season, and eventually it is going to be replaced on the schedule by The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO