Former ace Severino rejoins Yankees after out nearly two years

The Yankees could activate Severino (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list as early as Monday, Max Goodman of SI.com reports. Severino impressed during his most recent live batting practice session Friday, but it's unclear if that'll be enough for him to rejoin the big club, or if he'll need to complete another bullpen session or two prior to being reinstated. Regardless, Severino is slated to fill a relief role for the Yankees upon his return, and he may need to prove himself in lower-leverage scenarios before manager Aaron Boone trusts him in bigger spots. Severino's last big-league appearance came during the 2019 postseason, as he missed the entire 2020 season while requiring from Tommy John surgery last February. He's been sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign while continuing his recovery from surgery and having experienced groin- and shoulder-related setbacks during his rehab assignments this summer.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO