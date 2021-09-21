CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ace Severino rejoins Yankees after out nearly two years

By Associated Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday’s series opener against Texas and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years. “It will be like my first tenure here in 2015. It’ll be the same emotion,” Severino...

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
Yankees planning to activate Luis Severino this week

Luis Severino’s return finally seems imminent, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters (including The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler) that the team hopes to activate Severino from the injured list within the next few days. Severino will be used out of the bullpen, possibly pitching up to three innings at a time as a long man.
Yankees’ Luis Severino eyes playoff return from injury

With just over two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Yankees are still waiting for some key pieces of their pitching staff as they try to get back to the playoffs. That includes Luis Severino, who on Friday faced batters for the first time since he was shut down with shoulder tightness prior to a rehab start last month.
Yankees' Luis Severino: Could return Monday

The Yankees could activate Severino (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list as early as Monday, Max Goodman of SI.com reports. Severino impressed during his most recent live batting practice session Friday, but it's unclear if that'll be enough for him to rejoin the big club, or if he'll need to complete another bullpen session or two prior to being reinstated. Regardless, Severino is slated to fill a relief role for the Yankees upon his return, and he may need to prove himself in lower-leverage scenarios before manager Aaron Boone trusts him in bigger spots. Severino's last big-league appearance came during the 2019 postseason, as he missed the entire 2020 season while requiring from Tommy John surgery last February. He's been sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign while continuing his recovery from surgery and having experienced groin- and shoulder-related setbacks during his rehab assignments this summer.
Luis Severino Glad to Be Back After Prolonged Rehab

Luis Severino will soon pitch in his first big-league game since the 2019 postseason after being reinstated on Monday. The Yankees’ right-hander missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February 2020. His road to recovery was impeded on multiple occasions this year, as a strained groin and right shoulder tightness created setbacks. At times, it looked as if a second consecutive season would be lost.
New York Yankees activate RHP Luis Severino from injured list

The New York Yankees have activated pitcher Luis Severino from the 60-day injured list, the team announced on social media. In a corresponding move, pitcher Sal Romano was released. Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:. •Reinstated RHP Luis Severino (#40) from the 60-day injured list.
Yankees finally get Luis Severino back as playoff hopes hang in the balance

NEW YORK — Two years ago, Luis Severino returned from a season-long stint on the injured list to help the Yankees reach the ALCS. The right-hander came back from another long stay on the IL Monday, but New York remained in need of outside help in order to return to the postseason.
Yankees’ former ace could be back ‘pretty soon’

NEW YORK — Luis Severino said he felt “game ready.” The former Yankees ace had just thrown two simulated innings against teammates Tyler Wade and Rougned Odor off the mound at Yankee Stadium, where he hadn’t pitched since 2019. “We’ll see what the next step is,” manager Aaron Boone said,...
Yankees: Luis Severino’s return in rain goes perfectly Tuesday night

Wait. Don’t answer that. I actually know: watching, dejectedly, as the 2019 New York Yankees‘ “Next Man Up” season began to peter out, as they slipped behind the Houston Astros 2-1 in that year’s ALCS. And I know that because it’s also the last time Luis Severino toed a major-league...
Yankees activate Luis Severino from IL, release Sal Romano

The Yankees announced Monday that they reinstated right-hander Luis Severino from the 60-day injured list and cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by releasing right-hander Sal Romano. Severino, 27, will make his return to a big league mound for the first time in nearly two years. His last regular-season...
Yankees' Luis Severino: Two scoreless frames in return

Severino pitched two scoreless innings against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing two hits and striking out two. In his first major-league game action since 2019, Severino gave up a double and a single but no runs while covering the final two frames of a New York victory. The right-hander registered five swinging strikes among his 30 pitches and averaged 94 mph on his fastball, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. The velocity was a few ticks below his norm prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery, but that isn't necessarily a concern considering Severino's long layoff. He's expected to continue working out of the bullpen for the remainder of the campaign as he gets re-acquainted with pitching to big-league hitters.
New York Yankee Profiles: Luis Severino, his triumphant return

This morning, I was thinking about the New York Yankees‘ pitching situation and what impact returning pitchers could have on the remaining 10 games of the season. Those being Luis Severino and Domingo German. German is due back before the weekend and Severino has already made his return. Last night...
After two ugly losses, Yankees take opener with Rangers

Gary Sanchez homered, Aaron Judge hit an RBI single in a three-run third inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (84-67) rebounded from getting outscored 22-4 in a pair of blowout losses to the Cleveland Indians and won for just the eighth time in 23 games since their 13-game winning streak. New York moved a half-game back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second wild card and moved within two games of the wild-card leading Boston Red Sox.
Luis Severino finally back on Yankee Stadium mound: 'It was really special'

Luis Severino concluded his first big-league appearance in 707 days by forcing Willie Calhoun to fly out to shallow left to finish off a 7-1 win for the Yanks. By that ninth inning on Tuesday night, the rain had made the field slick enough that Gio Urshela slipped and fell in the outfield when he tried to slow himself to give way for Brett Gardner, who came in front left field to secure that final out.
Two-time All-Star Luis Severino returns to New York Yankees, works two innings in 7-1 victory

NEW YORK -- Luis Severino took the mound in a major-league game for the first time since the 2019 American League Championship Series on Tuesday. The two-time All-Star, who has battled myriad injuries since re-signing with the Yankees, entered in the unfamiliar role of reliever, working the final two innings of New York's 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers.
