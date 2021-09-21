CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 3

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Sugar Season 6 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

www.tvfanatic.com

cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
urbanbellemag.com

‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: Davis Apologizes + Billie Recalls A Painful Event

On tonight’s “Queen Sugar,” Prosper returns home and is greeted by the entire Bordelon family. However, the tension between Aunt Vi, Billie, and Nova takes center stage. Things reach a climax when Aunt Vi reveals the source of their tension. Billie also reveals her side of the story to Nova which leaves Nova with tears of regret.
Variety

‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus. Based on the YA book series of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale). Along with Hale, the show stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil...
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
#Queen Sugar
theplaylist.net

‘Queen’s Gambit’ Creator Says No Season 2 & Would Be “Terrified” To Ruin The Story With More Episodes

Last night was a big night for Netflix and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Though star Anya Taylor-Joy didn’t take home a trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series at the Primetime Emmys, the show did take home Best Directing and the coveted Best Limited Series/Anthology/Movie. And since we live in a world where “limited series” might actually mean “Season 1, but the network hasn’t greenlit more episodes yet,” inevitably, the talk surrounding “The Queen’s Gambit” and its wins is about a potential Season 2. But don’t hold your breath.
TV Fanatic

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 8

Carmel thinks Masha has always dismissed her. We learn Carmel was the shooter years ago and is the stalker. Masha wants to teach her self-forgiveness. The Marconi family learned from Lars that Masha wants to travel with them so she can connect with her late daughter, Tatiana. Carmel is frightened...
TV Fanatic

Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 12

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12, she struggled to come to terms with the fact those closest to her were not helping the people who mattered. With a thirst for justice, she set out to even the odds and get, well, justice. This meant she got to suit up as...
TV Fanatic

The Rookie Boss Explains Shocking Season Premiere Death

The Rookie does not shy away from putting beloved characters in danger. Early on in The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, we learned that Officer West (Titus Makin) had been killed. While Makin did not return for The Rookie Season 4, the show still had the lofty task of bringing his character's arc to a close.
TV Fanatic

The Resident Promo: Will Nic Survive?

We knew it was coming, but we didn't expect it to hurt this much. FOX on Tuesday night revealed the trailer for The Resident Season 5 Episode 3, which will finally reveal Nic's fate. Ever since Emily VanCamp's exit was revealed from the medical drama, fans have had theories about...
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Boy From 6B

This is Theo's world, and we're all just living in it -- all of us except for Tim and Zoe, that is. Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 7 is, by far and away, the best episode of an already very strong season. It might be one of my favorite episodes of any show I've ever watched, honestly.
TV Fanatic

La Brea Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Survival in the Primeval

What do you get when you combine aspects of Lost, Jurassic Park, and Revolution? NBC's new sci-fi and family drama, La Brea. On La Brea Season 1 Episode 1, the sinkhole devastated LA. Chaos and pandemonium erupted, and the Harris family was separated. Whose eyes didn't fill with tears when...
urbanbellemag.com

‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: A Shocking Discovery is Made at the Farm

On tonight’s “Queen Sugar,” Darla and Ralph Angel are awakened by unexpected visitors showing up to the farm. It turns out Sheriff Guidry has a warrant to search the farm for dead bodies. He says Nova’s book is to blame. As this happens, Ralph Angel reaches out for help and...
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 Online

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 online via TV Fanatic with over 3 options to watch the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11E19 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon, Bravo, and fuboTV. Bravo Watch Now. fuboTV Watch Now. Episode Details.
MTV

Renewed For Two Additional Seasons

"This is the true story" of two more Real World casts reuniting for a special homecoming. The Real World Homecoming is returning to Paramount+ for two additional seasons of the hit unscripted juggernaut. Following the successful and critically acclaimed The Real World Homecoming: New York, season two will reunite original cast members from MTV’s The Real World: Los Angeles later this fall. A third installment will be announced at a later date. More "lives taped"!
TVLine

All Rise Picked Up for Season 3 at OWN

All Rise for some good news: OWN has picked up the cancelled CBS legal drama for a 20-episode Season 3, to air in 2022, TVLine has learned. Series star Simone Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy...
