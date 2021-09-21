Moore County Choral Society Open Enrollment Continues

Moore County Choral Society is holding open enrollment for new members through the end of September. MCCS recently held rehearsals at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church with Anne Dorsey as conductor/director for the upcoming December 12th Holiday Concert “Sing and Rejoice”. Excitement was in the air as everyone gathered to be able to lift their voices again. After over 18 months of silence, the sound of sweet music from our closing song “May You Always Have a Song” sung at the end of our first rehearsal September 7th, was a very emotional experience for many. For more information about how you can become a member of Moore County Choral Society, go to our website at: moorecountychoralsociety.org. We meet Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Call 231-679-1636 if you have any questions.