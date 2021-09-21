CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Moore County Choral Society Open Enrollment Continues

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoore County Choral Society is holding open enrollment for new members through the end of September. MCCS recently held rehearsals at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church with Anne Dorsey as conductor/director for the upcoming December 12th Holiday Concert “Sing and Rejoice”. Excitement was in the air as everyone gathered to be able to lift their voices again. After over 18 months of silence, the sound of sweet music from our closing song “May You Always Have a Song” sung at the end of our first rehearsal September 7th, was a very emotional experience for many. For more information about how you can become a member of Moore County Choral Society, go to our website at: moorecountychoralsociety.org. We meet Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Call 231-679-1636 if you have any questions.

