CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 6

TV Fanatic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flashback and voiceover from Detective Williams, talking about how she was always alone as a kid. Detective Williams gets home from a hard day at work. While listening to a podcast, Williams's pregnant wife fixes up the apartment in preparation for their new baby. Williams realizes that the podcast is about the Tim Kono case, which she herself worked and closed. Disappointed to have "work shit" brought up at home, she leaves.

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

La Brea Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Survival in the Primeval

What do you get when you combine aspects of Lost, Jurassic Park, and Revolution? NBC's new sci-fi and family drama, La Brea. On La Brea Season 1 Episode 1, the sinkhole devastated LA. Chaos and pandemonium erupted, and the Harris family was separated. Whose eyes didn't fill with tears when...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Only Murders in the Building’: New Evidence Comes to Light in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The mystery continues to thicken on Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building and we have an exclusive sneak peek at what’s ahead in Episode 6, “To Protect and Serve… Tamales.” Picking up where the last installment left off, a clip featuring the first few moments of the show’s next chapter teases a deeper dive into the evidence Mabel (Selena Gomez) unveiled at the tattoo parlor.
TV SERIES
Daily Californian

Hulu’s slow-burning ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is comedic twist on true crime

Only Hulu would think to cast Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in a comedic murder mystery series. The streaming network’s latest original television show “Only Murders in the Building” proves that the unlikely trio exceeds expectations as an entertaining ensemble. With only five episodes released as of Sept. 14, the show has already established itself with a star-studded cast, witty humor and an engaging mystery sufficient to keep viewers coming back each week for more.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Proves Da’Vine Joy Randolph is Perfection

Episode 6 of Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building shows us a whole new perspective on the murder of Tim Kono. Instead of rejoining the likes of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), or Oliver (Martin Short), we’re brought into the world of the woman officially on the Tim Kono case: Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). While we briefly met Detective Williams in Episode 1, Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 “To Protect and Serve” takes us inside her world…and loops her in on Mabel, Charles, and Oliver’s own investigation. More importantly, though, Only Murders Episode 6 once again proves that Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a pure treasure.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
Person
Jimmy Fallon
ABQJournal

Killing it: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ a whip-smart, wryly observational gem

It’s always pretty cool when they have one of those all-star, multigenerational sessions at the Kennedy Center Honors or the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony or the Grammys, with pop/rock/soul pioneers from the 1960s and 1970s jamming with musicians half their age. They come from different generations and different worlds, but what they have in common is a love for what they do – and of course they can all play.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Resident Promo: Will Nic Survive?

We knew it was coming, but we didn't expect it to hurt this much. FOX on Tuesday night revealed the trailer for The Resident Season 5 Episode 3, which will finally reveal Nic's fate. Ever since Emily VanCamp's exit was revealed from the medical drama, fans have had theories about...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Daily Stream: Only Murders In The Building Is A Cozy Comedy With Frothy Twists And Fabulous Coats

The Movie: "Only Murders in the Building" The Pitch: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star in a comedy murder-mystery series about a group of residents of the "Arconia," a fictional luxury apartment complex in New York City, who are shaken by the suicide of one of their neighbors, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). Or was it a suicide? Washed up TV star Charles-Haden Savage...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Only Murders in the Building proves shows can thrive with older leads

"While Only Murders in the Building is a critical hit and has been a renaissance for two comedic legends, it is also a stinging reminder of how TV used to celebrate older actors," says Terry Terrones of the Hulu mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. "The history of American television is littered with fascinating characters who were typically 50 and older, but over the past five decades that’s slowly and dramatically changed. The 1970s were full of rich and colorful roles played by mature leads. Characters like Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor in All in the Family), JR Ewing (Larry Hagman in Dallas), Maude Findlay (Bea Arthur in Maude) and Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx in Sanford and Son) were not only memorable, but pop culture phenomenons. The trend continued in the 1980s. Murder, She Wrote was one of CBS’s biggest hits for 12 years and was nominated for 10 Golden Globes and 12 Emmy Awards. Series star Angela Lansbury was 71 when the series ended. The Golden Girls focused on the lives of four older single women between the ages of 52 and 79, and was an instant ratings hit. Dynasty, The Equalizer, and The Cosby Show, which was the most popular TV series of the 1980s, are just some of the successful programs that had older actors as in leading roles. So when did Hollywood decide being old wasn’t cool? How did we go from a world where septuagenarian Angela Lansbury is the biggest star on television to teenager Millie Bobby Brown? I blame Beverly Hills, 90210, which premiered in 1990...The success of Beverly Hills, 90210 became a template for every teen-centric series that followed. While it wasn’t a critical hit, its incredible popularity led to a series of copycats, as its harder edge proved there was an audience for its occasionally risqué content. From Beverly Hills, 90210, the evolution of the teen genre is easy to trace. The series begat Dawson’s Creek (1998), Freaks and Geeks (1999), The OC (2003), Gossip Girl (2007), and countless others. From there, the interest in dramas and comedies with teen leads only intensified. With youth programming a must-have for every streaming service and TV network, a particular demographic was gradually left out in the cold. Sorry mature adults and seniors, but by 2021 you’ve been relegated to only parental roles—even if you’re not old enough to actually be the parent of your onscreen kid."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Gut Milk#Greek#Armenian#Angel Inc
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Rookie Boss Explains Shocking Season Premiere Death

The Rookie does not shy away from putting beloved characters in danger. Early on in The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, we learned that Officer West (Titus Makin) had been killed. While Makin did not return for The Rookie Season 4, the show still had the lofty task of bringing his character's arc to a close.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

7 Times ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Hit Close to Home for True Crime Buffs

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building puts a new twist on the classic murder mystery with its story centering around podcasts, murders, and unlikely friends. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) embody what it means to be a true crime buff. Mabel’s passion for mysteries is particularly relatable with her collection of Hardy Boys books and life-size cutout of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) from SVU. The show’s well-blended combination of humor and mystery makes it the perfect choice for true crime buffs looking for a new obsession.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Tattoo
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 4 Review: To a Different Day

Just when we believed Nova's book was a thing of the past, it reared its ugly head up once again on Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 4. That Nova ever thought she could write all of that, and she and her family wouldn't suffer any adverse consequences from it blows my mind. Nova is an intelligent woman; how could she be that naive?
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 7 Episode 10

The residents of Bachelor in Paradise questioned their time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 10, while making big moves. Ahead of the most important rose ceremony yet, the tension between Ivan and Aaron escalated to a worrying point. However, a shocking discovery had everyone stitching sides. With newcomers...
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

All Rise Revived for Supersized Season 3 at OWN!

Lola Carmichael's court will be back in session before we know it!. OWN has picked up a third season of the canceled CBS drama All Rise with a bigger order than before... 20 new episodes have been pikced up by the Oprah Winfrey-owned cable network. Simone Missick is set to...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18 Review: Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal

As Broadway reopens in New York City, so have the musical chapters returned to the town of Riverdale. Carrie, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Heathers were the three musicals that have lighted the stage. In this case, on Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18, "Next to Normal" took their turn in the spotlight.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 Online

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 online via TV Fanatic with over 3 options to watch the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11E19 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon, Bravo, and fuboTV. Bravo Watch Now. fuboTV Watch Now. Episode Details.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy