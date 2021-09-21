CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12

TV Fanatic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupergirl Season 6 Episode 12 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
TVLine

All Rise Picked Up for Season 3 at OWN

All Rise for some good news: OWN has picked up the cancelled CBS legal drama for a 20-episode Season 3, to air in 2022, TVLine has learned. Series star Simone Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12: Blind Spots

This is it. We’ve been saying “Guardian is coming” since May of this year. Now, she’s finally here. Kelly Olsen suits up as Guardian and Diggle pays National City a visit on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12, “Blind Spots.”. It’s still unknown why Dig will end up in National City....
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tell-Tale TV

Supergirl Review: Blind Spots (Season 6 Episode 12)

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12, “Blind Spots,” is by far the season’s best and stands out on a shortlist of the series’ best. This truly tremendous episode is all due to the incredible work of Azie Tesfai who starred in and co-wrote an episode that elevates Kelly Olsen’s voice as she steps into her power and becomes Guardian.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Teases Major Storyline for Iris in Season 8

The CW's The Flash will return for its eighth season this fall, kicking off with the five-part premiere event "Armageddon" in November. But once the series moves into the heart of Season 8 after that eagerly-anticipated event, it sounds like fans can expect a major storyline for Iris West Allen (Candice Patton.) According to series showrunner Eric Wallace, dealing with Iris' time sickness will be a huge part of the season and will be a season-long problem for the series to solve.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvsourcemagazine.com

The CW Sets Series Finale Dates for ‘The Outpost’ and ‘Supergirl’, Season Finale Dates for ‘Riverdale’, ‘DC’s Stargirl’ and More

The CW has set season finale dates and series finale dates for their series which aired this summer. The Outpost is heading towards its endgame with the series finale set for October 7 at 9. The fourth season was recently announced to be its final season. Will Talon, Garret, Janzo, Wren, and Zed be able to prevent the end of the world as they know it? Don’t miss out on the conclusion of this thrilling fantasy series!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Ordinary Joe Online: Season 1 Episode 2

On Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 2, the Cop iteration found himself grappling with whether a romance to Amy would work. Elsewhere, Music Joe and Amy's marriage was clouded by a big secret. What did it mean?. Then there was Nurse Joe and Jenny, who had quite the breakthrough. Use...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Resident Promo: Will Nic Survive?

We knew it was coming, but we didn't expect it to hurt this much. FOX on Tuesday night revealed the trailer for The Resident Season 5 Episode 3, which will finally reveal Nic's fate. Ever since Emily VanCamp's exit was revealed from the medical drama, fans have had theories about...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Rookie Boss Explains Shocking Season Premiere Death

The Rookie does not shy away from putting beloved characters in danger. Early on in The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, we learned that Officer West (Titus Makin) had been killed. While Makin did not return for The Rookie Season 4, the show still had the lofty task of bringing his character's arc to a close.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

The Gauntlet – Supergirl

SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. SUPERGIRL MUST PASS THE TEST OF COURAGE "“ Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each gets a piece of the totem but learns...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Titans Season 3 Episode 10 Review: Troubled Water

On Titans Season 3 Episode 10, the heroes became known as pariahs in Gotham City, all thanks to the water being dosed. I know COVID-19 impacted production, but would it have hurt to show more of the unrest in the city?. All of these people were drinking water filled with...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 Review: Not the Plan

Finally, we know what happened on the night of Peter's attack, and it's not good. Gary has made a mess for himself on A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2, and he'll blow everything apart trying to crawl out of it, assuming he can. In the interim, Eddie and...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 2 Review: To Lean In, Or To Let Go

Working in a hospital isn't always about saving lives. Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 2 focused on the frustrating side of the American health care system: lack of beds, doctors rushing patients out of the hospital, and political concerns interfering with patient care. It never got preachy; instead, delivering gut...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy