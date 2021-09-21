Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 05:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC003-117-211700- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.W.0043.000000T0000Z-210921T1700Z/ /SHVT1.2.ER.210920T0710Z.210921T0000Z.210921T1700Z.NO/ 526 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until this afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Duck River Near Shelbyville. * Until this afternoon. * At 10:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 29.0 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet by Saturday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Flooding continues to impact areas along the river, especially in Shelbyville where water reaches the access road at St. William Catholic Church, property near the Tyson plant, and structures along S Cannon Blvd between Hwy 64 and the bridge at Fisherman`s Park. Water may begin to come out of the storm drain in the parking lot at the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. Target Area: Bedford; Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Shelbyville affecting Bedford and Marshall Counties. .Levels along the Duck River near Shelbyville will continue to fall slowly through the morning. The river is expected to be below flood stage by afternoon.