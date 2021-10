The Wyoming Coaches Association has honored 46 players from 12 schools with All-State honors in tennis for the 2021 season. All-State honors for tennis are not voted on. They are determined based upon a players’ finish at the state tournament. According to WCA guidelines, the top six in No. 1 singles, top three in No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, and the top two in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles receive recognition.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO