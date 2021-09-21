SAILING: Bulldogs ship up to Boston to win Hatch Brown, Regis Trophies

The Yale men’s soccer team blanked Boston College 2–0 on Tuesday night at Reese Stadium, extending its home win streak that began in fall 2018. The Bulldogs (3–2–0, 0–0–0 Ivy) played their second home match of the season under the lights at Reese Stadium, picking up a convincing 2–0 result against the Eagles (3–3–1, 0–0–0 ACC). After controlling the pace of the game for much of the first half, the Blue and White converted on a chance in the 36th minute as forward Paolo Carroll ’23 finished a pass from midfielder Sigfus Arnason ’23. Yale fans had a second reason to cheer soon thereafter, as defender and midfielder Enzo Okpoye ’22 returned from injury for his first game of the season. In a slower-paced second half, Carroll picked up an assist in the 83rd minute on a breakaway. The Brazilian forward passed to his teammate and forward Kahveh Zahiroleslam ’24, who tapped the ball into the open net to seal the victory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO