SAILING: Bulldogs ship up to Boston to win Hatch Brown, Regis Trophies

By Melanie Heller
Yale Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Boston, the Bulldogs captured first place at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-hosted Hatch Brown Trophy, finished in the top two positions at Boston University’s Regis Trophy and placed 12th at the Tufts Invitational. Additionally, Nicholas Davies ’24 placed third at the Monotype Trophy at Boston College, qualifying him for...

yaledailynews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
