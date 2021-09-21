Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar 2021 Market 2015-2027 Comprehensive Study By Type, Application and Region – Reportspedia

Intelligencemarketreport.com adds "Water Treatment Polymers Market - Global Report 2021-2027" to its research database. Polymers used is a large organic molecule that helps to remove the solids from liquid through solidifying and flocculation. Increasing demand for treated water is the major driving factor helping the market to grow, owing to the rising population and uses of water in various applications. Players are planning mergers and strategic investments in order to dominate the market and create a monopoly for their business. Covid19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain between the players and the end-users which is a restrain for this market. The growing demand from the chemical, petrochemical, and oil and gas industry, is expected to boost the market polyacrylamides and polyacrylates water treatment polymers.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO