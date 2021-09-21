VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs fall just short of sweep at UConn Challenge
Last weekend, the Yale volleyball team’s six-game winning streak ended as the Bulldogs fell one match short of achieving their second-straight tournament sweep this fall. Despite the loss against UConn (8–4, 0–0 Big East), the Bulldogs (7–2, 0–0 Ivy) delivered a solid overall performance with a total of 144 kills and 171 digs in the Challenge. The Blue and White’s serving prowess was also on full display during the tournament. The team had seven aces against New Jersey Institute of Technology (1–11, 0–0 America East), eight against Bryant (6–8, 0–0 Northeast) and eight against UConn.yaledailynews.com
Comments / 0