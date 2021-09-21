VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs fall just short of sweep at UConn Challenge

KELSO — The Kelso volleyball team had its runs Thursday, but couldn’t get out of its own way for much of a five-set loss at home to Union, 25-27, 25-18, 22-25, 30-28, 15-11. “This is a learning experience,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “I still believe in our team, we’re still going to do well. It’s just these little growing pains. I think (the key) this year will be how flexible we are and how willing we are to change.”

KELSO, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO